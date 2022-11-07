Ketchum City Council will take on a small slate of issues at its regular meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
The main item up for discussion is a resolution “amending multi-living-unit water-rate methodology,” according to the agenda.
The city's packet says that, currently, the formula used to charge residents of multi-family units is inconsistent with the formula used for single-family dwellings. This new methodology would "highlight to rate payers the true cost of irrigation water utilization," according to city staff.
