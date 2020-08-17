The Ketchum City Council will discuss funding for a proposed affordable housing project on the site of the current city hall Monday evening.
The Bluebird Village project is seeking up to $1.4 million from the city’s in-lieu housing fund to help finance construction, according to the city council’s agenda packet for Monday's 4 p.m. meeting.
Financing from the city will help to increase the application's chances for approval among other tax-credit seeking applications to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. Bluebird Village is currently seeking to fund the bulk of the project through 9 percent federal income tax credit financing, a competitively awarded federal tool designed to spur affordable projects.
“Because development fees pay for the city’s cost to process and inspect a project, it is recommended the Council authorize use of Housing In-Lieu Funds to off-set the development and impact fees related to the deed restricted housing units in this project,” the recommendation from Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw states.
No public comment will be taken on this agenda item, however participants can access the livestream of tonight’s meeting by visiting ketchumidaho.org/meetings.
