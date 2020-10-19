Ketchum City Council members will consider approval of an emergency ordinance to prohibit demolition of historic structures for 182 days when the council meets at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at city hall.
The city drafted the ordinance after concerns were raised about development plans in Ketchum that could result in the loss of buildings identified by the city as historically significant.
"The city has heard concerns from residents over the loss of Ketchum’s character," a news release announcing the draft ordinance states. "There have been development inquiries on multiple properties on the city’s Heritage Site List. The Planning and Zoning Commission has reviewed several projects over the summer that included demolition of culturally significant structures and are concerned about the pace of demolition and the loss of community character. An emergency ordinance will prohibit the demolition of historic structures for 182 days, allowing time for the city to update the survey and engage the community for feedback and direction on next steps."
City leaders will also discuss a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Blaine County.
Public attendance at Ketchum City Council meetings is being limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. People can view the meeting online at https://www.ketchumidaho.org/meetings or observe the meeting live outside of the building. For instructions on how to participate in city meetings, go to ketchumidaho.org.
