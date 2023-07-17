The Ketchum City Council will discuss whether or not to continue the Lease to Locals program at Monday’s meeting after a year in which it helped house more than 20 local workers by converting 14 homes from short-term rentals to long term or seasonal renters through cash incentives to property owners.

As of an update to the council in mid-April, the program had housed 23 people since it began last fall. To this point, the majority of the City Council has expressed support for the program, with Councilman Jim Slanetz and Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton expressing reservations towards some aspects of the program.

Ketchum set aside more than $400,000 to incentivize landlords—which will total $2,000 per tenant for seasonal leases (five-plus months), and $4,500 per tenant for long-term leases (12-plus months). The maximum grant amount is $18,000. Half of the grant will be distributed when the lease is signed, and the other half at the end of the lease. Lease agreements are handled by the landlord and tenant; Placemate, an outside firm, simply offers the online rental platform, and a promise to work “with homeowners to guide them through the process of qualifying for the grant,” according to a news release from the city of Ketchum.

