The Ketchum City Council will discuss whether or not to continue the Lease to Locals program at Monday’s meeting after a year in which it helped house more than 20 local workers by converting 14 homes from short-term rentals to long term or seasonal renters through cash incentives to property owners.
As of an update to the council in mid-April, the program had housed 23 people since it began last fall. To this point, the majority of the City Council has expressed support for the program, with Councilman Jim Slanetz and Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton expressing reservations towards some aspects of the program.
Ketchum set aside more than $400,000 to incentivize landlords—which will total $2,000 per tenant for seasonal leases (five-plus months), and $4,500 per tenant for long-term leases (12-plus months). The maximum grant amount is $18,000. Half of the grant will be distributed when the lease is signed, and the other half at the end of the lease. Lease agreements are handled by the landlord and tenant; Placemate, an outside firm, simply offers the online rental platform, and a promise to work “with homeowners to guide them through the process of qualifying for the grant,” according to a news release from the city of Ketchum.
Those housed work for a variety of local employers: Sun Valley Company, St. Luke’s, Coldwell Banker, Apple’s Bar and Grill and the Casino, to name a few.
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said he sees no difference between a nonprofit employee, an employee of a local restaurant and an employee of a national corporation with an office in Ketchum.
As notable as the number of those housed, though, is the number of applicants who did not qualify for the program.
Placemate CEO Colin Frolich said that 36 homes have been rejected because they are located elsewhere in the Valley. Seventeen of those are in Sun Valley, 12 are in Hailey and seven are elsewhere in Blaine County.
Slanetz has asked before whether the city should be providing cash to already wealthy property owners. He also asked whether this program is unfair to those who were already offering housing to local workers and are not eligible for the cash payouts.
Slanetz too has expressed reservations about an idea supported primarily by Councilman Michael David: providing payments to properties outside the Ketchum city limits, in the name of maximized housing.
Around 29 more homeowners in the Wood River Valley, including six in Hailey, have expressed interest in signing up for the program. Of those 29 leads, however, several have come from within Sun Valley city limits, according to Housing Director Carissa Connelly.
“Should our first priority be filling all of the available rooms in Ketchum?” Slanetz asked at a meeting last fall.
“If by [funding this] we are telling Sun Valley that we are willing to pay for this whole thing, then we’re hampering the bigger bucket,” she said.
Supporters of the program, particularly David and Bradshaw, have said that the circumstances are too dire to hold back. David said that too many people are in “precarious” housing situations to turn down interest from Sun Valley homeowners.
“I think we need to not wait for Sun Valley," he said last fall. "We need to get moving on this, and hope that [Sun Valley] will do the right thing eventually.
“The map doesn’t matter right now. We need houses.”
Also on the agenda is an additional presentation on home ownership and preservation programs that the city might adopt, as well as a public hearing and update on the FY24 budget.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In