The lead developer of the Bluebird Village workforce-housing project in Ketchum released a set of visionary renderings for the development earlier this month, including this view from the corner of East Avenue and Fifth Street. Comments on the architectural design will not be taken at this week's meeting.

 Graphic courtesy of GMD Development

The city of Ketchum will hold a virtual question-and-answer session on the proposed Bluebird Village workforce-housing project at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley, Director of Planning and Building Suzanne Frick, and Cory Phelps, vice president of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, will be on a panel to answer questions related to the project. The session will not include discussion on the design of the project, as it is still in progress and the city has not received an application from the developer.

“There will be opportunities for the public to comment on the design once an application has been received and the city process has begun,” the city stated.

Seattle-based GMD Development is partnering with the Ketchum Community Development Corp. to build the 56-unit project at 480 East Ave., the site of Ketchum City Hall. Two primarily four-story buildings would offer a combination of 35 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units and five three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 640 to 1,130 square feet. The fourth level of the west-side building would have common areas that include a community room, an exercise room and a rooftop deck. A 2,000-square-foot commercial space, a management office, parking and storage would be included on the ground level.

The developer is using a variety of funding mechanisms, including federal tax credits. The meeting can be accessed with this link on Feb. 18: https://zoom.us/j/98011887863. After an introduction and brief presentation by the panel, members will address questions submitted through the Zoom chat function. The meeting will also be live-streamed, but people must sign on via Zoom if they want to submit a question. The meeting will also be recorded and after its completion can be viewed at www.ketchumidaho.org/meetings.

“This is all part of our effort to increase understanding of the journey we have taken so far, and to further engage with stakeholders and community members,” a city newsletter states. “As with all development applications, we are committed to rigorous and thorough review of the Bluebird application as it goes through the public process.” More information can be found at www.ketchumidaho.org/projects.

