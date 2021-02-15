The city of Ketchum will hold a virtual question-and-answer session on the proposed Bluebird Village workforce-housing project at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley, Director of Planning and Building Suzanne Frick, and Cory Phelps, vice president of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, will be on a panel to answer questions related to the project. The session will not include discussion on the design of the project, as it is still in progress and the city has not received an application from the developer.
“There will be opportunities for the public to comment on the design once an application has been received and the city process has begun,” the city stated.
Seattle-based GMD Development is partnering with the Ketchum Community Development Corp. to build the 56-unit project at 480 East Ave., the site of Ketchum City Hall. Two primarily four-story buildings would offer a combination of 35 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units and five three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 640 to 1,130 square feet. The fourth level of the west-side building would have common areas that include a community room, an exercise room and a rooftop deck. A 2,000-square-foot commercial space, a management office, parking and storage would be included on the ground level.
The developer is using a variety of funding mechanisms, including federal tax credits. The meeting can be accessed with this link on Feb. 18: https://zoom.us/j/98011887863. After an introduction and brief presentation by the panel, members will address questions submitted through the Zoom chat function. The meeting will also be live-streamed, but people must sign on via Zoom if they want to submit a question. The meeting will also be recorded and after its completion can be viewed at www.ketchumidaho.org/meetings.
“This is all part of our effort to increase understanding of the journey we have taken so far, and to further engage with stakeholders and community members,” a city newsletter states. “As with all development applications, we are committed to rigorous and thorough review of the Bluebird application as it goes through the public process.” More information can be found at www.ketchumidaho.org/projects.
This is going to be fascinating. the newspaper poll is running 3:1 against Bluebird. But from the Marriott experience (and from Councillor Breen) we know that what Ketchum residents want is not relevant to the city council.
The city staff report and the P&Z denied the Solstice application in a very detailed and carefully reasoned argument. If you follow their argument and their analysis there is no way either the staff or P&Z can support Bluebird. If they do I would think the Solstice developer would have an excellent legal case to add to the list of lawsuits our Mayor has gifted us with through his personalized gifting of zoning waivers.
I think this must be the anti argument. The Mayor must really be against community housing. While it sounds good as a concept and the Mayor derides people opposed to it as prejudiced against community housing, Bluebird is the aggregation of all the worst to go about community housing. No true advocate of community housing who has really studied this can support it. His pushing of Bluebird has unleashed such a negative reaction to low income housing in the form of Bluebord that any developer would have to be masochistic to want to build anything like it.
So maybe we will end up getting much better community housing throughout the town rather than isolated in the most massive building in town. That seems a lot more sensible.
Will the Mayor try to argue that the propose of Bluebird—to house low paid Marriott hotel workers from all over the country—justifies the millions in taxpayer subsidies and zoning machinations to build something 3x the size of Solstice two block away from it? It would be the largest building in the central core of Ketchum. I guess building a dorm for PEG satisfies the Mayors walkability criteria for Ketchum. That will be important given that there isn’t enough parking either in the bluebird building or on the streets nearby to accommodate a car for every adult resident of Bluebird.
What a debacle.
