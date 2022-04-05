Ketchum to close on Warm Springs Ranch open space

Ketchum City Council members voted Monday to authorize the mayor to close on the city’s purchase of approximately 65 acres of open space at Warm Springs Ranch, setting the stage for a public launch event scheduled for June 21.
The vote authorizes the city to move forward with finalizing the deal on April 14.
As of March 31, roughly $8.6 million in donations and pledges had been raised from more than a thousand different parties, the city reported. The price of the land was lowered from $9 million to $8 million in December by owner Bob Brennan. The city’s fundraising goal includes an additional $1 million for a new irrigation system and different improvements to the site. Fundraising will continue until that $9 million total—including the purchase price plus improvements—is hit.
Brennan offered the city the option to purchase the land northwest of downtown at a discounted price after he gained approval to develop the remainder of the 78-acre site. The contract stipulates that the land will be preserved as open space in the form of a “passive park” for the public. The city has named the site Warm Springs Preserve.
Improvements to the Warm Springs Preserve will be done in conjunction with the Wood River Land Trust, a nonprofit organization that protects natural areas and open space in the region. The organization has preserved more than 27,000 acres and created 16 land preserves.
The two parties have big plans for the site. Nordic ski trails, public restrooms, a new irrigation system and restoration of the areas of land immediately adjacent to Warm Springs Creek are all planned additions to the preserve.
While Warm Springs Preserve will primarily be a spot for walking dogs, throwing a frisbee or other low-key activities, the deal the city signed to take over the site stipulates that one fundraising concert or party can take place each year. This year, a kick-off party for the park is set for June 21, the summer solstice. Details on the event have not been finalized.
Ketchum does have a schedule for the various renovations planned for the preserve. The city plans to retain a design team by the end of May to create a master plan. Over the course of the summer, the city plans to hold various public engagement sessions to hear feedback on the renovations from the community. Then, the master plan will be implemented in three phases. The first phase is the construction of a donor wall, signage and benches, to be completed by the fall. Installation of restrooms, a maintenance building, a new irrigation system and “modest revegetation,” according to a city staff report, will make up Phase 2 and be completed sometime in 2023. The final phase doesn’t have a set timeline, as it is the most intensive work on the site—trail, flood and stream restoration projects.
The city’s purchase of the site will allow it to be used as a natural, open area in perpetuity. Had it not been purchased, it could have been developed by Brennan or a different owner. Brennan has said he wanted the site to be preserved as part of his development legacy in the Wood River Valley.
“This is a historic occasion, to see such incredible community participation,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “I want to thank everyone who was involved.” ￼
