The city of Ketchum set to sign a $0 lease to open a temporary homeless shelter in Hailey that will operate through the winter, likely closing in April or May, according to Mayor Neil Bradshaw.

The agreement, which still needs final approval from the Ketchum City Council, doesn’t come with a funding commitment from the city, Bradshaw said, but does allow the facility to operate under Ketchum’s municipal insurance policy.

“I am happy to help with this,” Councilmember Courtney Hamilton said on Tuesday. “We received a letter from local nonprofits basically begging us as local governments to do something about this issue, and I’m proud that Ketchum is stepping up and making things happen. I’d love to see Hailey and the County be willing to do so, too.”

