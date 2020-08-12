The Ketchum City Council approved the first reading of the city’s $33.7 million fiscal 2021 budget of on Monday night, opting to increase projected local-option tax revenue by $100,000 and unanimously agreeing to fulfill Visit Sun Valley’s request for $110,000 in order to complete the plan.
The city’s overall budget appears ballooned by a fire station bond passed in November. But, the $10,317,770 budgeted in the general fund for city operations represents about a 4 percent decrease from fiscal 2020.
During Visit Sun Valley’s presentation last week to the council, board Co-Chairs Diann Craven and Candice Pate explained the “devastating” impacts that a zero contribution from the city would have for the organization, noting that Ketchum is the largest beneficiary of tourism in Blaine County, based on its local-option tax revenue.
Council members Amanda Breen and Courtney Hamilton shared those concerns Monday. They told the council and Mayor Neil Bradshaw that the organization is more than just a marketing agency, saying it creates the brand for the community and during the pandemic has acted as a direct voice to visitors and businesses in communicating restrictions and safety measures, something all the council members agreed is important, especially now.
“I firmly believe we need to support marketing to get through this,” Breen said at the meeting.
The outlay, in part, will be balanced by more optimistic estimates of the city’s fiscal 2021 LOT revenue. The council agreed to raise the projected revenue from $1,651,000 to $1,751,000, which will go toward funding Visit Sun Valley. The marketing group received $400,000 from the city in fiscal 2020.
In addition, the council agreed to give the Blaine County Housing Authority $75,000, the same amount the city gave last year, rather than the $50,000 projected in the draft budget. That money will be provided from the city’s in-lieu housing fund.
The in-lieu housing fund will also support the city’s Bluebird Village plan, an affordable housing development proposed for the current site of City Hall. The project is awaiting a decision on a tax credit to fund construction from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, expected by November, Bradshaw said. If its application is approved, the city would need to contribute $2.2 million to support the project, which is expected to create 55 or 56 residential units downtown.
While the Mountain Express previously reported that legal services would increase by 65 percent due to ongoing lawsuits against the city, Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato clarified on Tuesday that neither the fiscal 2020 budget nor the 2021 budget for legal services is increasing, stating that the additional legal costs are included in the attorneys’ retainers, including litigation fees. The fiscal 2021 legal services budget is the same as fiscal 2020, $234,100, which includes professional services for legal counsel and funding for a city prosecutor to handle misdemeanor cases.
Ketchum has budgeted $9.5 million of the $11.5 million bond for the fire station construction project, currently underway on Saddle Road. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021, at which time the fire station will relocate from its current home next to City Hall on Fifth Street.
Next fiscal year’s budget also includes a drastic cut to the Wagon Day’s budget. The $85,650 budgeted for fiscal 2021 is about a third less than the $128,125 budgeted for this year.
This year’s Wagon Day’s festival, which takes place over Labor Day weekend, will no longer include a parade down Main Street with the Big Hitch ore wagons pulled by a 20-mule team. Instead, the city will bring the wagons to Festival Meadows, in Sun Valley, on Saturday, Sept. 5, and encourage families and visitors to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at the park along with music and plenty of space to maintain social distance.
The City Council will meet next on Monday to complete the second reading of the budget, and potentially take additional public comment.
The budget must be finalized and passed before the fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
