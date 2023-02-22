In a move meant to streamline the collective efforts to stem the area’s housing crisis, the city of Ketchum is preparing to take over the Blaine County Housing Authority’s administrative and staffing duties.

“It is time to join forces with the city of Ketchum to expand BCHA’s housing services to better meet the regional housing needs of the county,” Housing Authority Chair Keith Perry said in a news release. “This way, [we will be able to] coordinate better and bring more resources to countywide housing programs.”

Ketchum officials hope to create a “one-stop shop,” according to the city, that will allow people seeking housing to easily access available options and necessary forms and paperwork.

Ownership and management of the Lift Tower Lodge, on Main Street in Ketchum, will transfer to the city of Ketchum upon the city’s takeover of the Blaine County Housing Authority.

