In a move meant to streamline the collective efforts to stem the area’s housing crisis, the city of Ketchum is preparing to take over the Blaine County Housing Authority’s administrative and staffing duties.
“It is time to join forces with the city of Ketchum to expand BCHA’s housing services to better meet the regional housing needs of the county,” Housing Authority Chair Keith Perry said in a news release. “This way, [we will be able to] coordinate better and bring more resources to countywide housing programs.”
Ketchum officials hope to create a “one-stop shop,” according to the city, that will allow people seeking housing to easily access available options and necessary forms and paperwork.
Currently, the Housing Authority works to provide housing at affordable prices through rental agreements, deed restrictions and ownership, as well as providing advocacy and representation. It was created in 1997 after a housing needs assessment of the area determined that an affordable-housing organization was necessary moving forward. The organization now has no permanent staff.
Executive Director Sarah Michael, who took over the post in an interim capacity in May of last year, said that she is glad to pass the duties of her role to Ketchum.
“Now, this is finally happening,” she said. “The Ketchum city staff and council are leading major housing initiatives that fit well with the mission of the BCHA. A merger will make housing efforts more effective.”
The change comes as part of Ketchum’s Housing Action Plan, a document adopted last year that aims to develop new affordable housing, preserve the affordable units that exist and bring some existing market-rate or under-used units into the affordable-housing pool. Through analysis, Ketchum determined that it needs to develop, preserve or convert 660-980 affordable, workforce units over the next decade or so.
To do that, Ketchum plans to adopt a housing staff that will work under Housing Director Carissa Connelly. Earlier this year, at a forum hosted by The Community Library, April Norton, the housing director of Jackson, Wyoming, spoke to members of the community about what is needed for a functioning housing market. A full-time staff was near the top of her list.
Blaine County’s new model is based on the organization of the Jackson Hole and Teton County Housing Authority, Ketchum Public Affairs Coordinator Lisa Enourato said. Enourato said the Housing Authority will legally remain a separate entity after the change is given final approval. The Ketchum City Council was scheduled to review a contract for services with the Housing Authority after press time on Tuesday afternoon.
Part of the deal includes ownership and management of the Lift Tower Lodge, a former Ketchum hotel turned into workforce housing. The lodge at the southern entrance to town is currently being used as transitional housing, with 14 rooms and a communal kitchen and laundry area. It was the subject of extensive revitalization earlier this year. Not long ago, only six of the 14 rooms were habitable.
“The city is in the best position to redevelop the site because the vacant lot south of it along Serenade Lane will be transferred to the city as part of the annexation agreement with Sun Valley Co.,” Michael said in an interview. “The city will assist the Lift Tower residents in finding and affording new housing once the lodge is redeveloped.”
The new alliance between Ketchum and the Housing Authority comes after a failed attempt last May to raise local-option-tax collection percentages on things such as lodging and by-the-drink liquor sales. The taxes are a special type of collection made available to Idaho resort cities to offset the increased costs of hosting and providing services to large numbers of tourists. This May, the city will try again, this time with a tweaked approach. The Ketchum ballot question will ask voters whether they are in favor of or against extending a 1% supplemental LOT for five years starting on July 1, 2023, and splitting the revenue to allocate 0.5% to support commercial air service and 0.5% for the preservation and creation of workforce housing.
The Housing Authority board, made up of representatives of Hailey, Bellevue and Ketchum, as well as Blaine County and the community at large, will still receive reports and updates from city staff until at least Sept. 30, 2023, when their contract is up. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Why would we want to give any of our tax money to support commercial air service? Commercial air service is doing just fine with their full planes and high prices.
This is disappointing. Not that Ketchum is stepping up, but that the County, Hailey and Sun Valley have abandoned BCHA. But now Ketchum voters are stuck with another non-transparent entity. What is the business plan for this entity? The Housing Action Plan is not a business plan.
BCHA has spent more on admin & salaries than on housing. ARCH has produced more units. Is there a lesson? Possibly government is ill-suited to this task. Let nonprofits and employers figure it out.
Well, instead of 10 clowns driving the bus, now it's only 5, I guess that's an improvement?
I think it is a step in the right direction to consolidate the effort. Too much confusion in who does what in the affordable housing space. With a single, well managed, valley-wide, affordable housing agency we now can provide much needed transparency to the public. Affordable housing/sheltering has become a hot topic in our community because there is no place for citizens to get complete information on what types of programs are working, who they serve, how many they serve, and how much it costs each type of program costs.
Let`s see.......Ketchum donates the bank, to collect the Valley`s money, to build the housing they need in Hailey and Bellevue.......?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In