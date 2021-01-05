Ketchum City Council members on Monday took the first step in approving an interim, one-year ordinance drafted to protect historical and culturally significant structures in the downtown area.
The council voted 4-0 to approve the first reading of a draft city law that identifies 26 older structures in central Ketchum and establishes a process for special review of planned demolition or alteration to the structures. The draft ordinance would become a city law after three public readings and receiving the signature of Mayor Neil Bradshaw.
A special City Council meeting to conduct a public hearing and second reading of the draft ordinance has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11. Bradshaw and city officials are aiming to have the proposed ordinance approved by the City Council and enacted before Jan. 17, the expiration date of a 90-day emergency ordinance banning the demolition of any buildings on a longer list of historical structures in the city. The City Council approved and enacted the emergency ordinance on Oct. 19.
The City Council could approve the ordinance and waive the third reading on Jan. 11, or, if council members choose, could request another special meeting next week to consider the third reading of the draft law.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the ordinance last month.
For more on this story, see the Wednesday, Jan. 6, edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
