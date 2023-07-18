Ketchum appears on track to continue its Lease to Locals program for at least another year after the City Council this week supported extending the program, which provides cash incentives to homeowners who convert their properties to housing for seasonal or long-term housing for local workers.
“We have heard from experts that this is a very efficient and cost effective way of creating long term rentals, even with the overhead administrative costs,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said during a Monday meeting.
Since the program began last October, it has converted 14 properties and housed 23 people—short of the city’s year one goals of 30 and 100, respectively, but still good, according to Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly. The city will pay Placemate, the firm that operates the online rental platform, $94,000 for its services in the coming year.
Last August, the Ketchum City Council agreed to set aside $395,000 per year for incentive funds associated with Lease to Locals.
The council was in near-unanimous support of continuing the program, with only Councilman Jim Slanetz expressing reservations of the program in its current form at Monday’s meeting.
He asked if Placemate couldn’t instead be compensated on a per unit basis. Placemate is not interested in that kind of model, Connelly said, because it effectively makes them salespeople working on commission.
“I don’t think they would want to go for that,” Bradshaw said.
Connelly added that a good way to think of the return on investment is that the work Placemate does to administer the program is effectively as much as the work of another housing staffer, who would be compensated in a similar amount to the value of the Lease to Locals contract. That staffer would also have to posses skills and abilities that the department currently does not have, Connelly said.
Ketchum’s rubric offers landlords $2,000 per tenant for seasonal leases (five-plus months), and $4,500 per tenant for long-term leases (12-plus months). The maximum grant amount is $18,000. Half of the grant will be distributed when the lease is signed, and the other half at the end of the lease. Lease agreements are handled by the landlord and tenant; Placemate offers the platform and a promise to work “with homeowners to guide them through the process of qualifying for the grant,” according to a news release from the city of Ketchum.
Those housed in the first year work for a variety of local employers: Sun Valley Company, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, Coldwell Banker, Apple’s Bar and Grill and the Casino, to name a few.
Bradshaw said he sees no differences among a nonprofit employee, an employee of a local restaurant and an employee of a national corporation with an office in Ketchum.
As notable as the number of those housed, though, is the number of applicants who did not qualify for the program.
Placemate CEO Colin Frolich said that 36 homes have been rejected because they are located outside of Ketchum. Seventeen of those are in Sun Valley, 12 are in Hailey and seven are elsewhere in Blaine County.
Twenty-nine more homeowners in the Wood River Valley, including six in Hailey, have expressed interest in signing up for the program. Of those 29 leads, however, several have come from within Sun Valley city limits, according to Connelly.
Supporters of the program, particularly City Councilmember Michael David and Bradshaw, have said that the circumstances are too dire to hold back. David said that too many people are in “precarious” housing situations to turn down interest from Sun Valley homeowners.
At Monday’s meeting, David again pushed to try and get Sun Valley and Hailey involved in the program. For now, the program will be limited to just Ketchum for a second straight year.
Monday’s budget deliberations are still preliminary; the city is scheduled finalize its fiscal 2024 spending plan on Sept. 5.
“I don’t mind paying for this program as long as we get good results,” Slanetz said.
Added Bradshaw: “We have already seen success with this program, because we have people housed who otherwise wouldn’t have anywhere to go.” ￼
I wonder if Ketchum voters realize the 0.5% they voted to go to workforce housing can be used pretty much for anything the Mayor and Council want as long as they use the word housing. You thought you were voting to subsidize housing to mitigate the worker shortage in Ketchum? The joke is on you. That was never the intention. Check out the Ketchum Housing Action Plan on the city website. It defines homelessness to include people who commute longer than 45 minutes. It defines worker to include someone who is planning to eventually get a job, but not more than part time, or choosing not to work at all. Don’t believe me? Read it. As for workers in Ketchum? Nope, they could work anywhere in Blaine County and be housed at Letcjum taxpayer expense. At the last council meeting they approved a policy that will have Ketchum taxpayers subsidize a person not working in a Ketchum to live in Sun Valley. Listen to the recording. Bluebird is for teachers, first responders and health care worker, right? Didn’t the mayor say so in his editorial? Well um not exactly. The council wants a tenant preference policy that includes a priority for retirees. Live outside of Ketchum, don’t work in Ketchum and have a beef with your landlord? Ketchum taxpayers will pay for your mediation. We thought we were going to get workforce housing for Ketchum workers with our Ketchum tax dollars. Silly us. But why are we surprised? This is the Mayor and council who are bringing us a Marriott. Who are eliminating parking on Main Street. And everywhere else they can. They are developing the other parking lots in the commercial core into low income housing projects to increase density. They are pushing more short term rentals in Ketchum under the guise of ADUs. If you want to understand their priorities, read the Mayors Missive. He is being careful that construction projects don’t disturb the tourists. No mention of how they might disturb the locals. The locals exist to be taxed to subsidize the tourists. That seems to be the gist of it.
affordable housing/K-Town
14 properties x 4,500/year=$63,000
+$94,000/Placemate=$157,000
divided by 23 tenants=$6,826 per tenant/year
plus or minus
$570/month per tenant/by the city
and the rents not paid yet
Do you think people would rather have the apartment the city gives them or the money to offset their rent? Of the latter, you don’t need placemats.
....or a raise?
Isn’t the whole point of some of these programs to depress wages for particular employers?
