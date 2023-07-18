Ketchum appears on track to continue its Lease to Locals program for at least another year after the City Council this week supported extending the program, which provides cash incentives to homeowners who convert their properties to housing for seasonal or long-term housing for local workers.

“We have heard from experts that this is a very efficient and cost effective way of creating long term rentals, even with the overhead administrative costs,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said during a Monday meeting.

Since the program began last October, it has converted 14 properties and housed 23 people—short of the city’s year one goals of 30 and 100, respectively, but still good, according to Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly. The city will pay Placemate, the firm that operates the online rental platform, $94,000 for its services in the coming year.

Jim Slanetz.jpg

Jim Slanetz

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments