Hulen Meadows Construction

Building materials are one of several categories subject to Ketchum’s current “1% for Air” local-option tax.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Ketchum city leaders took another step Monday toward asking voters in May to approve a no-net-increase change to one of its local-option taxes to support workforce-housing initiatives.

The move came shortly after the city of Sun Valley initiated a similar plan last week.

Ketchum City Council members voted 4-0 to conduct the second reading of an ordinance that calls for asking voters in the May 16 election to extend for five years a 1% LOT that has been used to support commercial air service and marketing, but to establish a new distribution of the income that would equally divide the funds between air service and projects in the city’s Housing Action Plan. For the ordinance to be enacted, the City Council must approve three readings before it is signed by the mayor.

