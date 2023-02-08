Ketchum city leaders took another step Monday toward asking voters in May to approve a no-net-increase change to one of its local-option taxes to support workforce-housing initiatives.
The move came shortly after the city of Sun Valley initiated a similar plan last week.
Ketchum City Council members voted 4-0 to conduct the second reading of an ordinance that calls for asking voters in the May 16 election to extend for five years a 1% LOT that has been used to support commercial air service and marketing, but to establish a new distribution of the income that would equally divide the funds between air service and projects in the city’s Housing Action Plan. For the ordinance to be enacted, the City Council must approve three readings before it is signed by the mayor.
The city’s “1% for Air” LOT—part of a broader funding initiative that includes the cities of Hailey and Sun Valley—is set to expire on Dec. 31. To be enacted or extended, LOTs must be approved by voters.
Ketchum’s supplemental 1% LOT was first approved by voters in 2013 and eventually extended to the end of 2023. It is collected on sales of lodging and short-term rentals, by-the-drink liquor and general retail sales, including building materials but excluding groceries. In the 2021-22 fiscal year—which ran from October 2021 through September 2022—the city’s 1% LOT yielded slightly more than $3.1 million. One major expense in the support of air service is the provision of minimum-revenue guarantees to airlines that subsidize certain routes linking Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey to larger cities.
The city put an initiative to increase LOTs charged in Ketchum before voters last May but the measure did not pass. By law, the city has to wait a year before putting a similar initiative on the ballot again.
Per state law, changing a city LOT ordinance needs approval of at least 60% of voters.
The ballot last May asked citizens if they approved of using LOT revenue for workforce-housing initiatives and if they concurrently approved raising the LOT percentages charged in specific categories.
The initiative to increase the self-imposed local taxes was part of a far-reaching city Housing Action Plan to develop new affordable housing, preserve the affordable units that exist and bring some existing market-rate or under-used units into the affordable-housing pool. Through analysis, Ketchum determined that it needs to develop, preserve or convert 660-980 affordable, workforce units over the next decade or so.
As currently written, the Ketchum ballot question will ask voters in a single, one-answer question whether they are in favor of or against extending the 1% supplemental tax for five years starting on July 1, 2023, and splitting the revenue to allocate 0.5% to support air service and 0.5% for the preservation and creation of workforce housing.
The crux of the city’s plan is that the extension of the supplemental LOT would create no new tax burden on city residents or visitors—a group who ultimately pays a significant percentage of LOTs in the city.
One point of discussion Monday was whether the city should ask voters a single-answer or two-part question.
On Thursday, Sun Valley City Council members approved the first reading of an ordinance to put on the May 16 ballot two separate questions about whether to extend its supplemental LOT, which also expires at the end of the year. Currently, Sun Valley’s plan is to ask whether voters approve of decreasing the 1% for Air tax to 0.5% for a new five-year term, and, separately, whether they approve of an additional 0.5% tax to support workforce-housing projects.
Councilwoman Michelle Griffith—who made the motion to conduct the first reading—said Tuesday that the majority of the Sun Valley City Council believes the two initiatives should be divided. She also noted that reductions proposed for support for air service are being done with the cooperation of the organizations that coordinate air service and marketing.
As for Ketchum, Mayor Neil Bradshaw said focus groups conducted by the city showed that residents were generally “mildly in favor” of the city asking a single question.
“It’s not a straight-forward decision,” Bradshaw said to the council.
During public comment Monday, longtime Ketchum restaurateur Keith Perry said he believes the city ought to ask a single question, noting that the people involved in the air-service and marketing sector “stepped up” by volunteering to accept a cut in revenues. The community needs housing, he noted, but businesses need the tourism support generated by strong, consistent air service, he said.
“We can’t afford to lose our air service,” Perry said.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen said she believes Ketchum ought to keep support for air service and housing as part of a single question. Tourists who fly to the area support local businesses where locals work, she said, and they also pay a significant portion of the LOTs collected.
“I don’t think it should be an either/or,” she said.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said she believes it is important to consider that many Wood River Valley residents use and rely on commercial air service to and from Friedman, an element that is important to the “quality of life” for many people.
“I think air is misunderstood at this point, and we can’t afford to lose it,” she said.
Councilman Jim Slanetz said he had talked to some city residents who indicated they support workforce housing but might not support a service that brings tourists to the area. However, he said he understands that “we are still a tourist-based economy.”
Councilman Michael David also expressed support for a one-answer question.
“Those that are thinking about it a little bit deeper understand that they’re both important,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
I voted NO last time and will vote NO this time. What the Citiea of Ketchum and SV are doing is a Homer Simpsonesque ask “How ‘bout now? How ‘bout now? How ‘bout now?” What has changed? Nothing. Reject this absurd ask by our leaders and ask them to come up with a specific. plan as to what they will do with the funding. Right now they are saying ‘Trust Us. We do this for the community.’ DON’T. Do not give any local government funding for unspecified projects. Funds tend to disappear when you do it this way in studies, etc… make these cities give exact details before giving them the funding. If not, what is happening in Bluebird will happen again. The city of Ketchum is now paying millions more than anticipated because they have no idea what they are doing.
Hailey voters will not be given the choice, of subsidizing the aviation industry with tax revenue or not.
.....And, with the loss of an established, periodic vote of approval on airport management (now automatically approved), the power of Hailey`s resident`s voice on airport issues has further been repressed.
.....And, one would think, in a democracy, that the issue of extending the LOT tax until 2050, would have been delivered to Hailey`s voters for approval.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In