Ketchum and five other Idaho cities will once again enlist a lobbying group to advocate for the interests of resort communities during the legislative session, which started on Monday.

Last week, the Ketchum City Council approved a memorandum of understanding detailing the city’s intention to foot the majority of the bill for operations of the Idaho Resort Cities Coalition, a state-level lobbying group.

The bill will be split by Ketchum, Bellevue, Kellogg, McCall, Riggins and Stanley. Ketchum’s net contribution will be $12,500. The other cities have given close to $3,500 collectively.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

