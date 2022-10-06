The city of Ketchum on Monday signed a $527,000 contract with Mountain Rides and with five other unrelated independent operators to provide services for fiscal 2023, beginning Oct. 1.

The contracts were approved without comment.

The contract with Mountain Rides covers standard operations and services. The total budget is $527,000 and a one-time $242,000 capital-improvements local match. Funding will be sourced from local-option tax revenue.

