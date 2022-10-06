The city of Ketchum on Monday signed a $527,000 contract with Mountain Rides and with five other unrelated independent operators to provide services for fiscal 2023, beginning Oct. 1.
The contracts were approved without comment.
The contract with Mountain Rides covers standard operations and services. The total budget is $527,000 and a one-time $242,000 capital-improvements local match. Funding will be sourced from local-option tax revenue.
The other five are with Western States CAT, Superbloom Landscape Architects, Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Mountain Humane and Carissa Conelly, the city’s housing strategist.
The contract with CAT is for purchase of a compact wheel loader with forks, a snow blower and snowplow attachments, and totals $136,460.51.
Superbloom is being hired to handle landscape architecture at the recently purchased Warm Springs Preserve for a total of $47,750. The firm will refine the entry and parking lot, restrooms and storage facilities, plant beds, and amenities like benches and picnic tables.
The year 2023 will be the second that Ketchum contracts with the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center to “support the FSAC’s and Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s shared mission to save lives by reducing avalanche risk to people recreating, working and traveling on and around the Sawtooth National Forest,” according to the city. The total financial impact of the deal is $4,000 and, like the Mountain Rides contract, will be funded from local-option tax revenue.
Ketchum’s contract with Mountain Humane allows the city to send stray or injured animals to the facility outside of Hailey. It is for $4,500.
Carissa Connelly is a Wood River Valley local and the city’s independent housing strategist. She has spearheaded the city’s recent efforts to increase housing stock and equity in the community, highlighted by the city’s Housing Action Plan, published last spring. She was originally signed to a $95,000, 10-month contract at $95 an hour. This new contract is for up to 400 hours at the same hourly rate. ￼
