The Ketchum City Council on Monday expressed support for a Ketchum-led effort to revamp the Blaine County Housing Authority into a more expansive, collaborative organization, setting the stage for potentially developing a new entity in coming months.
Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly, City Administrator Jade Riley and Blaine County Housing Authority board Chairperson Sarah Michael updated the City Council on their discussions with Blaine County, Sun Valley, Hailey and Bellevue officials to potentially create a new governmental entity that would have greater ability to address housing insecurity in the area.
“There is a loss in confidence in the Blaine County Housing Authority, but there are aspects necessary to carry on,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
Council members essentially eliminated two of the four options up for discussion, both of which preserved the status quo of the Housing Authority. They unanimously agreed that the Housing Authority—which is funded by the county, other jurisdictions and some self-generated revenue, such as grants— does not have enough power and effectiveness in its existing structure. The primary functions of the organization are to manage a stock of deed-restricted housing units and to support housing initiatives put forth by local jurisdictions and organizations.
Option 1 is to maintain the Housing Authority as it exists and to aim to give it more resources. Option 2 would maintain the status quo but have the county and Ketchum fund a housing director to coordinate housing initiatives from a variety of entities. They did not garner support from council members.
Option 3 is to have the county and Ketchum co-fund a new housing department that could work with other jurisdictions and partners. Option 4 is to create a new cooperative housing department for Blaine County that is funded by and coordinated among a longer list of local jurisdictions and partners, similar to the Mountain Rides transportation organization.
Ketchum leaders Monday favored Option 3, in part because other entities are lukewarm about contributing significantly more money. Officials pointed out the funding disparity across Wood River Valley entities as a rationale for bringing the operation more in-house: Ketchum and Blaine County each fund 47.5% of the Housing Authority, while Sun Valley funds 3% and Hailey funds 2%. Riley said he would feel “more comfortable” with the amount of money the city contributes if the operations were more contained within Ketchum City Hall.
Participating in a more Ketchum-centric institution, the city would bring some more employees under its umbrella in order to better monitor and evaluate housing programs, city officials said. Ketchum has already identified who it needs.
“What we don’t have is a case worker," Michael said. "In meeting with The Hunger Coalition and Blaine County Charitable Fund, they don’t have anyone with expertise in evaluating applications from our low-income community. There is a need for direct outreach."
Officials also presented a proposed organizational structure. Representatives from Blaine County and Ketchum, along with at-large board members, would oversee the hiring of an executive director. The executive director would monitor contracted specialists, administration assistance and case workers.
Hailey and Sun Valley representatives did not express much support for raising their contributions, even if they support the general mission, Riley said. Those cities are unlikely to boost their current funding levels.
“I can’t speak for other jurisdictions, but Sun Valley and Hailey might be willing to contribute on a case-by-case basis,” Bradshaw said.
“Sun Valley said they would ‘play ball on a-la-carte opportunities,’ but did not support the creation of a new governmental entity,” Riley said.
An essential element of the plan is to increase the frequency of meetings among the entities aiming to address the housing crisis. City staff proposed that a newly-formed board meet bi-monthly to check on progress. Staff also proposed monthly joint meetings with representatives from each Wood River Valley jurisdiction. For the public, there would be quarterly reports and newsletters, meetings and “annual public input,” according to the presentation.
“There is no reason we shouldn't be having quarterly meetings with all the entities involved,” Riley said, referencing both governments as well as local nonprofit organizations and developers. “There is no reason to not have entities going to each other’s council meetings to talk about housing strategy. That is what has never really been done before."
Staff repeatedly stressed that working with other entities on the effort is essential. Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton asked what similar resort cities have in place to this effect and what Blaine County could learn from them. Riley said most cities can be put into one of two categories: either they have a housing department within the city—such as Vail, Colorado, or Pocatello—or have a “blended entity,” comprising multiple jurisdictions, which is what Ketchum is proposing.
The next step for the city entails joint planning sessions with county representatives scheduled for later this week. The city will then draft a budget and operations plan and seek formal commitment from the Housing Authority. Finally, a budget and operations plan will be drafted, and the plan will go to the City Council for formal approval. If the council approves, an executive director could be selected and staffing could begin.
“This is the kind of thing where somebody has to get it started and set an example for what a housing staff can do, and then we can move forward [with other entities] from there,” Connelly said.
