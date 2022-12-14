Ketchum (copy)

Ketchum’s Main Street is one area of focus for the city’s sidewalk plan.

Ketchum is moving forward with three major sidewalk projects across downtown, as part of an effort to reach a goal outlined by Councilman Michael David “to have sidewalks on every street in the community core.”

The three areas where the city will begin construction this year are Main Street, Fifth Street from Main Street to Leadville Avenue, and the Fourth Street corridor. The city has $374,000 budgeted for the Main Street construction in this fiscal year’s Capital Improvement Plan. There is another $375,000 set aside for other sidewalk projects. The Fifth Street project is estimated to cost $169,000. The entire Fourth Street corridor is estimated to cost almost $242,000, to be completed in a phased approach. Funding from the Idaho Transportation Department and the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency is still to be negotiated. Reaching out to the KURA is the city’s next step, according to City Administrator Jade Riley.

“With the limited funds we have, we know some of these projects [that have been made public but not pursued by developers] were going to [have] pretty sizable costs, and it felt like the three that we recommended to you have more time-dependency and urgency issues,” Riley told the City Council during a presentation on Dec. 5.

