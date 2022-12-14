Ketchum is moving forward with three major sidewalk projects across downtown, as part of an effort to reach a goal outlined by Councilman Michael David “to have sidewalks on every street in the community core.”
The three areas where the city will begin construction this year are Main Street, Fifth Street from Main Street to Leadville Avenue, and the Fourth Street corridor. The city has $374,000 budgeted for the Main Street construction in this fiscal year’s Capital Improvement Plan. There is another $375,000 set aside for other sidewalk projects. The Fifth Street project is estimated to cost $169,000. The entire Fourth Street corridor is estimated to cost almost $242,000, to be completed in a phased approach. Funding from the Idaho Transportation Department and the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency is still to be negotiated. Reaching out to the KURA is the city’s next step, according to City Administrator Jade Riley.
“With the limited funds we have, we know some of these projects [that have been made public but not pursued by developers] were going to [have] pretty sizable costs, and it felt like the three that we recommended to you have more time-dependency and urgency issues,” Riley told the City Council during a presentation on Dec. 5.
There was unanimous agreement among council members to move forward, with only slight differences in opinion on which parts of town to prioritize.
“I have said this before and I am going to continue to say it: I really think we need to get a better sidewalk connection down into West Ketchum, especially that block of Wood River Drive west of Third Street,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said. “It’s really scary in the winter, because it’s downhill, curvy, dark, icy in the winter. And there are a lot of Airbnb’s down there, so it’s common to see groups of people coming home from dinner or the bars and cars flying around those blind, icy corners. I want to push that forward as a priority.”
Councilman Jim Slanetz posited that starting in the downtown core of the city is the best option.
“We need to look at the overall network and [focus] on getting people off the street,” he said. “My opinion is that you start in the middle and sort of work your way out.”
Riley said city staff shaped the priorities based on safety and general demand. He noted that ITD originally wanted to wait until 2025 to begin work on a plan to rebuild Main Street, but that the city pushed for an earlier start. Work on Main Street could begin this summer.
Hamilton said she wants to see the city rebuild the sidewalk outside of the Sun Valley Culinary Institute, on the north side of Second Street near Main, because that block is “utterly useless.” She also said that the south side of that street is “pretty terrible” too, so she wants to prioritize one of those moving forward.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen agreed.
“[That area] bugs me. I walk it all the time and when it snows, people don’t see the curb, so then their car is right next to the railing, and you have to walk in the street,” she said. “It seems like we have never quite got there with the URA because it’s a real engineering and cost challenge, but I would love to see [something done there].”
Future projects not yet funded include: Evergreen Lane off of Second Avenue; Second Avenue across from Ketchum City Hall and La Cabanita; parts of Second Avenue southeast of City Hall, towards the entrance to town; Third Avenue from Sun Valley Road to Cottonwood Street; Second Avenue parallel to Trail Creek, near the River Run entrance to Bald Mountain; along Main Street south of town from River Street to Gem Street; parts of River Street, First Street and Second Street near Second Avenue; parts of Sixth and Eighth Street near Washington Avenue; Washington Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets; parts of Fifth Street near Leadville Avenue and Walnut Avenue; Walnut Avenue between Second and Fifth streets; and parts of Second Street and First Street near East Avenue. ￼
Good luck getting money out of KURA for sidewalks. The KURA chair has said that KURA will only spend money on the Washington Project until it is built. Maybe they will change their minds? But they would not contribute the sidewalk restoration on SV Rd up from Maude’s. If they are interested in public safety, they might look into how to melt the sidewalks, but that runs against their ending of gas snow melt agenda (they have denied some developers requests to melt sidewalks at their own expense.). Also interesting to see that Councillor Hamilton admits that AirBNBs create dangerous traffic conditions in WestKetch—regulating that is under her purview. Indeed health and safety are the top legal requirement for the Council. The residents of that neighborhood have been complaining about this danger for years, to no avail.
