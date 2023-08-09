Ketchum city leaders have approved a plan to take over management of rebuilding Main Street to enable the project to be done next year instead of waiting for the Idaho Department of Transportation to do the work in 2027.
After a long discussion, City Council members on Monday voted 2-2 on whether to enact a memorandum of understanding with ITD to assume oversight of reconstruction of the failing state-owned roadway and to hire an engineering firm to do the project’s design. After the split vote, Mayor Neil Bradshaw—who votes only in the event of a tie—voted to approve the actions.
At issue is a plan to rebuild Main Street—which ITD owns as part of state Highway 75—from River Street north to the Ketchum Cemetery, just north of downtown. ITD has scheduled the project to be done in 2026. Though Main Street is deteriorated and has deep ruts in the travel lanes, ITD officials have told the city that is has numerous projects on its docket and can’t move the project up in its schedule.
Complicating the matter is ITD’s plan to make extensive improvements to Highway 75 from the Big Wood River bridge near St. Luke’s hospital to River Street—on the south end of downtown—in 2025 and 2026. City officials have determined that the impacts of also rebuilding Main Street in 2026 would be too severe and that the Main Street project would have to be pushed to 2027.
The decision on Monday came after extensive study and negotiations with ITD. In 2022, the engineering firm HDR conducted an improvement analysis of Main Street for the city. Options for Main Street that the city ultimately considered included:
Leaving the four-lane configuration as it exists.
Building a three-lane configuration with two travel lanes, a turn lane and significantly widened sidewalks and other enhancements.
Any design planned for the street has to be approved by ITD. In the city’s negotiations with ITD, the state agency determined that it did not favor the three-lane—so-called “road diet”—option, asserting that it could not appropriately handle the high volumes of traffic that pass through the city.
Regardless of the lane configuration, ITD informed the city that it would have to take over design and management of the project if it wanted to move it up to 2024. With the three-lane design seemingly not an option, City Administrator Jade Riley on Monday proposed a compromise configuration that includes:
Four travel lanes—two in each direction—narrowed from the existing 12-foot width to 11 feet.
Removing existing parallel parking spots on central Main Street, resulting in a loss of 24 spaces.
Adding left-turn lanes for eastbound and westbound traffic turning onto Sun Valley Road. The change will allow ITD to better synchronize the Sun Valley Road traffic signal with other signals to improve traffic flow.
Widening some sidewalks along Main Street.
Adding traffic-calming, pedestrian-friendly “bulbouts”—features added to sidewalks that curve out into the street—at some intersections, including at First Street and Fifth Street. The city is also examining the intersections at River, Second and Sixth streets.
Through the agreement with ITD, the state would pay the city $500,000 for design and engineering work, plus the estimated $6.5 million cost to rebuild the street. The project would entail what Riley called a “full rebuild”—which calls for removing the existing surface structure and the base structure to some 18-20 inches underneath—as opposed to a simpler “mill and overlay” process that simply adds new surface asphalt.
Councilman Michael David, a longtime proponent of making the city more pedestrian-friendly and bike-friendly, said he acknowledges that the condition of Main Street is “horrible” and needs to be improved, but wants the city to pursue the three-lane configuration.
Other cities have used “road diet” measures to calm traffic and establish roadsides that are more pedestrian-friendly and business-friendly, and travel times might not increase that much, he said.
“We’re not going to be creating a sense of place if we have the same thing we have right now,” David said.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen said she also liked the three-lane option and the other improvements it would bring, but noted that she believes it would need installation of a roundabout at Highway 75 and Serenade Lane to be successful in keeping traffic flowing. Currently, ITD is planning to install a traffic signal at the Serenade intersection south of town, despite the city preferring a roundabout.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said the three-lane configuration would be ideal in a “dream world” but realistically would create safety problems, with traffic backing up and numerous vehicles moving over to side streets. Traffic levels are likely too substantial to be well-served by two through lanes of traffic, she said.
“There’s a lot of people trying to get through town, especially on the weekends in the summer,” Hamilton said. “And I think that to consolidate all of those people with all of the people going into town into one lane is just asking for total traffic chaos.”
Councilman Jim Slanetz said he was “leaning towards” the three-lane option.
Bradshaw told the councilors that the choice was to approve the four-lane-plus plan put before them or to wait until 2027, with the possibility that ITD might not ever approve a three-lane configuration.
Nathan Jerke, ITD’s regional project manager, said it is likely not possible that ITD would conduct a temporary mill-and-overlay resurfacing project to improve the street until a full rebuild with another configuration could be negotiated.
“This is it,” Bradshaw said.
Amid the limited options, Hamilton and Breen voted in favor of the 2024 city-managed rebuild, while David and Slanetz opposed the plan. After Bradshaw broke the tie, Breen said the deciding factor for her was that she didn’t want to the see the project extended until 2027.
The city will now start the design process with Missouri-based Jacobs Engineering, with a goal of starting construction next spring.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
ya we don't have anything else to do with 6.5 million dollars....hey I know...let's make traffic worse than it already is by making people merge into one lane. Comment if you have better ideas of what to do with that money we're so eager to spend.
Do not trust this city government to do this right or on budget. Count on taxpayers picking up a big tab they shouldn’t have to pay. And expect it to go way over the time allotment. Further, this city believes there is no parking problem though parking is full most days in the business corridor. Finally, if this city is concerned about roads, but the equipment necessary to maintain them in the winter months. They are derelict in purchasing new equipment. The ones they have are always broken, and they have no idea on how to fix potholes once it gets cold!!! And that isn’t rocket science. It’s simple investment into proper equipment.
The overall challenge is that we just have the one road between Ketchum and the rest of the world, and we want to do too many things with it. Given the Mayor and Council's all development all the time approach to Ketchum, including increasing the number of hotel rooms and short-term rentals, while taking away parking spaces, not just on Main Street, but also by developing all parking lots in Ketchum into low-income housing, we can expect a lot more cars in Ketchum with less space for them. The hinted at plan by the Administration is to eventually make Main Street one-way north and put southbound traffic onto 2d. There is little prospect of ITD approving a 3-lane configuration for Main Street. The bulb-outs will make bike traffic on Main Street impossible, but that was the way it was going anyways. Expect more density, more tourism, more cars, less parking more traffic--this Council has ensured it.
At least Sun Valley road was completed on time and within budget…(*sarcasm*)
One of the concerns raised in the Council was would we taxpayers get stuck again paying far more to repair a road than ITD will reimburse us. It could happen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In