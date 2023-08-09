Main Street

Main Street remains a focus for city staff.

Ketchum city leaders have approved a plan to take over management of rebuilding Main Street to enable the project to be done next year instead of waiting for the Idaho Department of Transportation to do the work in 2027.

After a long discussion, City Council members on Monday voted 2-2 on whether to enact a memorandum of understanding with ITD to assume oversight of reconstruction of the failing state-owned roadway and to hire an engineering firm to do the project’s design. After the split vote, Mayor Neil Bradshaw—who votes only in the event of a tie—voted to approve the actions.

At issue is a plan to rebuild Main Street—which ITD owns as part of state Highway 75—from River Street north to the Ketchum Cemetery, just north of downtown. ITD has scheduled the project to be done in 2026. Though Main Street is deteriorated and has deep ruts in the travel lanes, ITD officials have told the city that is has numerous projects on its docket and can’t move the project up in its schedule.

