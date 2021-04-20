Ketchum City Council members on Monday unanimously approved a contract to remodel a city-owned building that will become the new city hall.
The city will pay Core Construction just under $1,479,000 to conduct the work at the longtime medical building at 191 Fifth St. W., at the corner of Fifth Street and Second Avenue. Core will improve the reception area, convert existing medical offices into administrative offices, and do numerous general building repairs and updates. The city opted not to pursue a complete remodel of the building because of excessive estimated costs.
The city bought the 11,246-square-foot office building for $3.1 million in 2018. City officials plan to move government operations and the Police Department to the building later this year. The Fire Department will move to a new station under construction on Saddle Road.
Plans are being put forth to develop the existing City Hall site with an affordable-housing project called Bluebird Village.
Too bad the city didn’t buy the Stock Lumber Site years ago... 3 acres and they could have gotten everything they wanted in there PLUS affordable housing. Instead they will have $ 4.5 million into this building.... we haven’t forgotten they paid top dollar for the building in town where Starbucks is! Was t that intended for adorable housing?
Now they want Bluebird affordable housing smack dab in busiest part of town.
