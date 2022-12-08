morgan landers.JPG

Morgan Landers photographed outside Atkinson's Market in Ketchum.

Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department is undergoing a changing of the guard.

Following the October announcement that Suzanne Frick is vacating her role of director, the city announced Tuesday that Senior Planner Morgan Landers will take the helm.

“I’m excited—I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Landers said. “My various roles in development, municipal planning and advocating for communities has provided me with a three-sided perspective.”

