Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department is undergoing a changing of the guard.
Following the October announcement that Suzanne Frick is vacating her role of director, the city announced Tuesday that Senior Planner Morgan Landers will take the helm.
“I’m excited—I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Landers said. “My various roles in development, municipal planning and advocating for communities has provided me with a three-sided perspective.”
Landers has served as a senior planner for the city for the last year and a half. She is a certified planning professional with more than 17 years of experience in long-range planning, real estate development, and community development in the public, private and non-profit sectors.
Landers came to Ketchum in May 2021 after spending time in Colorado resort cities like Eagle and Evergreen. In Eagle, she led a team of planners as a planning manager, similar to the new role she will be taking on in Ketchum. She has also worked in the non-profit and private sectors. She graduated from University of Colorado-Boulder with a degree in Environmental Design and Planning in 2006.
Among her priorities in her new role are updating Ketchum’s zoning regulations and improving the planning and development process to make it more efficient, she said.
“[The zoning regulations] have not really changed much since they were originally adopted. And so we're looking at taking that project on hopefully sometime in the latter part of the year—that's a big project” Landers said. “So that is [an] all hands on deck type of project but is really going to be beneficial to the planning staff and the applicants.”
Frick, who has served as Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department director since 2020, will transition to a role with the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency beginning in January.
“Suzanne has always gone out of her way to be available for staff and answer questions and you know, help staff work through issues—she has a ton of institutional knowledge,” Landers said. “I wouldn't be in the position of the knowledge base that I have right now if it weren't for the time that she spent with me over the last year and a half.”
Landers added that Frick will continue to mentor her as she assumes her new role in the coming weeks.
Frick became head of the Planning and Building Department in 2020. She was first hired in 2014 by then-Mayor Nina Jonas as city administrator. In 2020, she was preparing to retire, according to a news release from the city, and was instead asked to take on the position of planning chief. Prior to working in Ketchum, she was assistant city manager of Long Beach, California.
Frick has also been working in recent years as the part-time executive director of the KURA, the role she will focus solely on starting in 2023.
“We are very pleased with Morgan’s decision to accept this position,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “She has a proven record of cultivating and motivating high-performing teams around focused missions in leadership, economic and community development. I am confident in her ability to bring the public and private sectors together to meet the needs of this community.”
The position will change hands on Dec. 19.
