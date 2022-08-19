The city of Ketchum is seeking a new city clerk and business administration manager to fill the shoes of Tara Fenwick, who stepped down from her post in June, Ketchum spokeswoman Lisa Enourato confirmed Wednesday.
Fenwick served two months in the role. Prior to that, she worked at Sun Valley Co. directing a team of property managers and accounting specialists responsible for overseeing 10 luxury condominium associations.
According to the city’s job listing, the clerk side of the position would involve responding to public records requests, managing election filings, preparing agenda packets and minutes for council meetings, processing liquor and business licenses and sales tax permits, and sealing and attesting to all official documents, including new resolutions, ordinances and contracts.
