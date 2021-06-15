The city of Ketchum is once again asking for public input, this time on two topics: community housing and the fiscal 2022 budget.
The community housing survey can be found here.
The fiscal 2022 city budget survey can be found here.
According to a statement from the city, it received a high response rate from its recent survey on recycling.
The City Council has recently discussed a variety of short- and long-term options to help provide community housing. These initiatives are intended to help those who have been displaced by long-term rental units converting to short-term, excessive rent increases or the inability to find long-term rentals in today’s scarce market.
The community housing survey closes at noon on Monday, June 21. Results will be presented to the council at its regular meeting that afternoon at 4 p.m.
According to the release, community input is a key component in preparing the city’s budget. There will be future opportunities to provide comments during public hearings, but the results of the survey will provide information early in the decision-making process. That survey will close Friday, June 25. Results will be presented to the council at a special meeting at 9 a.m. on June 28, and covered by the Idaho Mountain Express.
Survey results will also appear in the city’s newsletter, Word on the Street, distributed via email on Thursdays prior to City Council meetings. Anyone who would like to sign up to receive Word on the Street can email participate@ketchumidaho.org.
The number one focus should be on short term rentals. We all know that they're a cancer and that people have converted residential units into de facto hotels. Sandpoint has over double Ketchum's population and limits short term rentals to owner occupied units and 35 non-owner occupied units (with some exemptions). Many other tourism based economies have limited or eliminated short term rentals through regulation because of the disastrous effects they have on places like Blaine County.
https://www.sandpointidaho.gov/your-government/departments/planning/vacation-rental-permitting
How many residential units could be returned to the traditional market with reasonable regulation? Dozens at least, I'd not at least a hundred.
Ketchum also explored raising taxes on them. I say go all in and tax them out of economic viability. Do 50%+ tax rates after the first 30 nights booked on platforms like AirBnB and VRBO.
Residential units should be used for residential purposes, not commercial purposes (which running a full-time short term rental absolutely is).
Has the city considered a tax credit for those
property owners who would convert to long-term rentals ? How about a 50% property tax credit ? Not rocket science.
Also , there has been no wage growth in the Valley to speak of in a decade due to the relentless import of cheap labor. Can’t have it both ways. And government can’t fix it. Everything is a “grant” now as if it’s free money. The airport, the hospital, roads ,etc.
And the price of everything is going up.
Just tried the surveys. They don’t open until Thursday.
