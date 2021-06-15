New Ketchum Logo Black & White

The city of Ketchum is once again asking for public input, this time on two topics: community housing and the fiscal 2022 budget.

The community housing survey can be found here

The fiscal 2022 city budget survey can be found here.

According to a statement from the city, it received a high response rate from its recent survey on recycling.

The City Council has recently discussed a variety of short- and long-term options to help provide community housing. These initiatives are intended to help those who have been displaced by long-term rental units converting to short-term, excessive rent increases or the inability to find long-term rentals in today’s scarce market.

The community housing survey closes at noon on Monday, June 21. Results will be presented to the council at its regular meeting that afternoon at 4 p.m.

According to the release, community input is a key component in preparing the city’s budget. There will be future opportunities to provide comments during public hearings, but the results of the survey will provide information early in the decision-making process. That survey will close Friday, June 25. Results will be presented to the council at a special meeting at 9 a.m. on June 28, and covered by the Idaho Mountain Express.

Survey results will also appear in the city’s newsletter, Word on the Street, distributed via email on Thursdays prior to City Council meetings. Anyone who would like to sign up to receive Word on the Street can email participate@ketchumidaho.org.

