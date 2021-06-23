The Ketchum City Council continued its discussions around affordable housing on Monday, as they heard updates from City Administrator Jade Riley on efforts by the city’s staff in the past few weeks to help create housing for Ketchum’s workforce.
Council members Amanda Breen and Courtney Hamilton both implored Mayor Neil Bradshaw and staff to simultaneously work on short- and long-term solutions, including forming language for a November ballot question regarding adding a short-term rental local option tax to the city’s current LOT collections. Currently, short-term rentals pay the same 3% tax as hotel room rentals.
No formal solution has been agreed upon by city staff or elected officials to remedy what has been deemed a “crisis,” but conversations are ongoing with community partners on which solutions to move forward on and which to leave behind.
As reported by the Mountain Express on June 9, the city is considering partnering with the Blaine County Housing Authority and the Senior Connection to match people in need of housing with seniors who could benefit from renting a room in their home and brokering deals with local hotels to offer summer housing for workers through the season.
One option taken off the table was a temporary tent city at Rotary Park.
Next Monday, the city will begin its fiscal 2022 budget process, which may include funding some housing solutions.
If you read the list the Council is working on, it is a joke. All the zoning proposals will make the issue worse rather than better. They have nothing on their list that requires hotels to provide workforce housing. They aren’t even talking to any local developers about how to get long term rentals built. They are doing nothing to enforce current deed restricted housing. They are doing nothing to free up units in Northwood occupied by tenants who would no longer qualify to move into it. While they passed on a tent city, their number one solution right now is an RV city. They have wasted 3 1/2 years pursuing only one alternative. Bluebird.
