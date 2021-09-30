Ketchum city officials will conduct a public ceremony to celebrate the completion of its new fire station at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the new station at 107 Saddle Road. The city has called the event “the equivalent of a ribbon-cutting.”
The Ketchum Fire Department moved into the new fire station last month. The 14,500-square-foot structure near the YMCA was financed by an $11.5 million bond passed by voters in 2019.
The department had been operating out of a main station on the back side of City Hall, which is now replaced by the new facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In