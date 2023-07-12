Ketchum officials have adjusted down the city’s draft budget by $500,000, while also adding an additional contribution of about $500,000 for a new Mountain Rides facility and the Lease to Locals program.
The net $500,000 budget reduction was made possible by a $1 million reduction in proposed employee compensation expenses.
Originally, the draft budget proposed that city employees would receive a 4% pay increase and a 4% one-time bonus. That has been changed to 3% in both categories. An employee benefits increase proposal was also brought down, among other changes. This cleared up roughly $1 million, half of which was redirected to two sources.
Approximately $400,000 of the half million is proposed to be sent to Mountain Rides to construct a facility in Bellevue to house and charge the transit authority’s growing fleet of electric buses. The other $100,000 was added to the Lease to Locals program budget to incentive the conversion of short-term rentals into long-term leases.
The Mountain Rides building in Bellevue serves as its headquarters for local operations and, with the addition, a “state of the art depot” for storing, maintaining and charging Mountain Rides’ growing fleet of electric buses, a project description states. Officials have said must be housed indoors. Mountain Rides has 11 electric buses.
The additions are proposed to measure about 5,400 square feet and cost a little more than $6 million. Mountain Rides requested $600,000 from Ketchum, as well as $360,000 from Sun Valley, $160,000 from Blaine County, $75,000 from Hailey and $5,000 from Bellevue.
The local funding would be combined with a little less than $5 million of federal money to complete the project.
Mountain Rides operates several free bus and van routes in Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey; the Valley Route from Bellevue to Sun Valley; van pools for commuters; and a non-emergency medical transportation service to and from Twin Falls. It has operational facilities in Ketchum and Bellevue. Mountain Rides transported 291,000 riders in the first three months of 2023, per an interview with director Wally Morgus last month.
The Lease to Locals program, organized by a company called Placemate based in Lake Tahoe, has been running in Ketchum since late last year. The program offers cash incentives to homeowners to convert their short-term rentals to long term or seasonal rentals for local workers. The additional funds will help support the program and its payouts, which require some oversight.
There have been no changes to the rest of the budget at this point. Highlights include a General Fund balance of $14 million, the majority of which will be used for police, streets, administration and planning and building and facility maintenance. Local-option-tax collection—a special kind of tax made available to resort cities in Idaho designed to help them offset the increased cost of municipal upkeep associated with high levels of tourism—has totaled more than $2.5 million as of May 31, putting it on pace to raise more than anticipated.
Since the budget was initially discussed in the spring, the 2024 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) budget has become balanced thanks to a few developments with related governing bodies, namely reimbursements. The CIP budget is used for projects like streets and sidewalks, and typically makes up a large portion of the budget
The budget will be subject to public hearing at the council’s meeting on July 17. It will be finalized early this fall before adoption ahead of the start of the new fiscal year in October. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
3% staff increase for Ketchum City workers. No wonder they struggle to find employees. Shouldn't the City set the tone by paying a living wage?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In