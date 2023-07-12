Mountain Rides-Rendering.jpg

The new Mountain Rides facility would house and charge additional electric buses.

 Photo courtesy of Mountain Rides

Ketchum officials have adjusted down the city’s draft budget by $500,000, while also adding an additional contribution of about $500,000 for a new Mountain Rides facility and the Lease to Locals program.

The net $500,000 budget reduction was made possible by a $1 million reduction in proposed employee compensation expenses.

Originally, the draft budget proposed that city employees would receive a 4% pay increase and a 4% one-time bonus. That has been changed to 3% in both categories. An employee benefits increase proposal was also brought down, among other changes. This cleared up roughly $1 million, half of which was redirected to two sources.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments