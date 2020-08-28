A Ketchum man has initiated a recall petition against Mayor Neil Bradshaw, alleging inadequacies in handling the pandemic, a series of granted waivers for large developments in Ketchum and a failure to act in the best interest of city residents.
Biche Rudigoz, 39, told the Mountain Express the recall petition is not against Bradshaw personally, but rather a move to bring back control to Ketchum residents, whom he says have been “ignored and bulldozed” over the last two years of Bradshaw’s term in office.
Bradshaw was elected in 2017, beating out incumbent Mayor Nina Jonas with more than 63 percent of the vote. In a candidate video recorded by the Mountain Express, Bradshaw touted a platform predicated on increasing public participation and transparency with the public on city-led projects—including a new city hall and a fire station—spuring affordable housing and creating a sustainable local economy.
But according to Rudigoz, Bradshaw has stifled the voices of residents and made decisions that haven’t benefitted the city.
“He’s doing what he wants, when he wants,” Rudigoz said.
Specifically, Rudigoz outlined a number of misgivings about the mayor’s actions before community input, including conversations with PEG Development prior to the public proposal of a hotel project on the southwest corner of River Street and state Highway 75.
According to emails obtained by the Mountain Express, Bradshaw wrote a letter of support for PEG Development in November 2019, roughly three months before the property was formally purchased by the development company to build what was originally proposed as a five-story boutique hotel.
In the letter, Bradshaw wrote that the project is a “good fit” for the city.
“We will endeavor to make this project a success,” he wrote at the time.
The project, though, was initially slated to be nearly double the allotted 35-foot maximum height for a building in the city’s tourist zone. Developers asked for waivers from the Planning and Zoning Commission to allow for the height difference, arguing that the actual project would not look 72 feet tall due to the sharp drop in terrain from River Street to Trail Creek. Those waivers were granted in January.
Ultimately, though, the project stalled in April after the city failed to properly give public notice to residents in the surrounding area. The project is now scheduled to return to the P&Z next month to start the project application process over again.
“We’re not NIMBY, we do want development, but it needs to be done in a classy way,” Rudigoz said. In his view, the communication between the developer and the mayor, along with the decision to grant the waivers, showed “a lack of leadership and a lack of understanding” for what the community wants, Rudigoz told the Express.
“He’s not being a leader. He’s being very hard to work with,” he said.
Bradshaw, in response to the petition, said he welcomes the public discourse.
“I’m delighted with what we’re achieving so far—building a fire station, constructing walkability improvements, purchasing a new city hall and pursuing affordable housing—all during the uncertain times created by a pandemic,” Bradshaw said in an email to the Mountain Express on Wednesday.
“If voters are not in agreement with the direction myself and the council are taking, they have every right to follow the legal process to voice their displeasure. I welcome this conversation with city residents.”
In the recall petition, which was formally submitted to the city last Friday, Rudigoz states that the waivers result in “the complete loss of Ketchum’s small-town character.” The petition also gives three other points for a recall: the mayor’s “inadequate efforts” to protect the “health, safety and welfare of citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to, proclaiming that City Hall is not a ‘public place’ for purpose of requiring the wearing of masks”; the recent closure of a portion of Fourth Street to vehicle traffic without consulting business owners or the public; and the mayor’s failing to work “cooperatively with the public and the Ketchum City Council.”
Rudigoz will be required to collect 508 valid signatures in order to get the recall vote on the November election ballot. In order to sign the petition, a person must be a resident of Ketchum and eligible to vote in the city’s mayoral election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(17) comments
Please don’t forget, the Silly Council are the people casting votes for these actions.
Ketchum needs to find a far left liberal. The kind they are used to in California. Then you can pass a lot of crappy little laws, raise taxes and regulations continually, whine about Trump and tell each other how smart and unbiased you are. As a litmus test- just ask yourself this. Who was the last Mayor that was well liked by Ketchum residents?
Jerry Seifert and when Cal Nevland was Police Chief.
Separate left from right if you can. A clear majority disagree with the Mayor. It's not about the taxpayers, but his personal agenda. You get these people on the left and the right. Ketchum does not want what the Mayor is trying to do right now.
Let's help Biche. Everyone that is a registered voter of Ketchum and opposes 6 story buildings among other things should sign. Over 200 letters were written to the Mayor opposing the waivers for the Marriott vs. about 10 in support. However, the Mayor never yielded and fast tracked approval. It's now back at P&Z. Biche is right about the Mayor offering tacit waivers to PEG before they even bought the land. Do you trust this guys as your Mayor. The emails are on the city website. Click on this URL to see a letter from the attorney with the emails at the bottom, https://www.ketchumidaho.org/sites/default/files/fileattachments/mayor_amp_city_council/page/38532/02-14-20_dick_clotfelter_3.pdf
I hope everyone who cares about Ketchum and is a registered voter will join the effort to recall Mayor Bradshaw. It is time to replace him with someone who has a broader understanding of the future for Ketchum, someone who will protect our town and not trade it for large developments that relie on the wink from the Mayor before moving ahead. Someone who will protect the business owners especially when it comes to the availability of parking for their customers. Someone who will preserve the town and not sell it off to the highest bidder.
Neil Bradshaw is doing a great job leading our town, however, there are many people with low IQs in this town.
That is a baseless response. Go onto the City Website and read the letters in opposition. What makes Ketchum great are the people that have graciously given and the taxpayers. The town is full of great amenities provided by donors that the Mayor completely disregarded. The majority of the mayors decisions are not with the majority of the voters. This is what you get in countries where democracy is fake
So many reasons to out this guy. The hat alone...
If you would like to sign please direct message Biche on Facebook Messenger
If people would like to sing please drop me a not on Face Book.
YOU must be a current registered voter in the city of Ketchum. you can check your voting status by going to idahovotes.gov click on the my voter history type in name and DOB!
There is a reason we hold periodic elections.
You Douglas are a clueless man. I will sign to get rid of this Idiot Mayor in heartbeat !
I support Neil Bradshaw. He is a tremendous leader and visionary for Ketchum.
"tremendous leader" that might be a stretch Dougie. I like this approach, sign a petition and let people have a say. Way better than breaking windows and looting. There is a way to make a difference, if you agree with this proposal, find the petition and get involved.
100% agree. This is the process
Douglas, If you go onto the Ketchum Public website and read the document found at https://www.ketchumidaho.org/sites/default/files/fileattachments/mayor_amp_city_council/page/38532/02-14-20_dick_clotfelter_3.pdf
you will see the Mayor was making promises before any public feedback. He then got plenty of letters and people attending the meetings only to disregard a 90% majority. Is that a leader?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In