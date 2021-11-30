The Ketchum City Council approved on Nov. 18 an ordinance that requires infrastructure for charging electric vehicles in new one-bedroom and two-bedroom single-family dwellings and townhouses.
The ordinance requires that at least one 240-volt circuit terminating at a receptacle or EV-charging equipment be installed close to parking spots.
The requirement—added to the city’s Green Building Codes—supports “future EV charging equipment as part of construction instead of more costly installation after construction is completed,” a city staff report states.
The requirement is “consistent with the standard adopted by the city of Boise and the standard under consideration by other jurisdictions in the Wood River Valley,” the report states.
The requirement took effect in late November. ￼
