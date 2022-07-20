The city of Ketchum is moving forward with analysis of two options for improving traffic flow and safety on a busy section of Warm Springs Road.
City Council members on Monday concurred with staff that future analysis should focus on the possibility of constructing a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Lewis Street, as well as an alternative that would add realigning 10th Street and Lewis Street to meet at a roundabout next to Lewis Street. The city will also continue to consider a “no build” option that would make no changes to the section of road.
At issue is a city initiative to potentially make traffic and pedestrian enhancements to Warm Springs Road between Main Street and Saddle Road, where it passes through the city’s light-industrial area. City officials and consultants from HDR Engineering conducted public outreach and technical analysis of five alternatives, before narrowing the focus to two of them.
The three options that the city determined were least favorable and not to be advanced for further analysis are:
- Constructing a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and 10th Street, which currently is controlled by stop signs at both points where 10th Street connects. During peak travel hours, motorists often have difficulty gaining safe access to Warm Springs Road from 10th Street.
- Installing a so-called “dog bone roundabout” that would direct travel on Warm Springs Road between 10th Street and Lewis Street. Two single-lane roundabouts would be connected with a narrower section where single lanes direct traffic in each direction.
- Realigning Warm Springs Road in the Lewis/10th area and constructing two new streets that would change the configuration of land parcels and city blocks in that area.
The two preferred alternatives scored higher in an analysis of the five options that considered numerous criteria, including safety, bike and pedestrian connectivity, and “community value.”
The alternative of building a roundabout at Lewis Street and also realigning 10th Street would be complicated, city officials noted. The sloping section of 10th Street between Warm Springs Road and state Highway 75 would be realigned to the north, crossing over a private piece of property that formerly served as a lumber business. The realigned street would feed into the new roundabout at the Lewis Street intersection.
The realignment alternative would require land acquisition and would impact businesses in the area, city officials noted.
City Administrator Jade Riley said the city will continue public outreach and meetings with stakeholders as it further analyzes the two preferred options, as well as the “no build” alternative. ￼
