The City of Ketchum will open registration for its summer recreation programs tomorrow at 10 a.m. The two summer camp sessions, beginning June 8 and Aug. 10.
According to the city’s Facebook page, camps will be limited to the first 40 kids to register, and they must be residents of Blaine County. There will be no day-of drop-ins this year, only campers who have registered in advance will be welcomed.
The first camp session will be June 8 to Aug. 6 followed by UK Soccer Aug. 10-14.
Some scholarships are available for the summer programs, and those interested can email Julia Mace at jmace@ketchumidaho.org to request an application.
Registration will be open curbside at the Terry Tracy Rec Center or online at ketchumidaho.org/registration.
