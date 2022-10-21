Ketchum officials have moved one step closer to signing off on major plans to reshape a pair of downtown intersections, with the goal of improving traffic flow through the city.
Earlier this month, Brett Kohring, traffic engineer for HDR Engineering, presented a couple of options for reshaping the Warm Springs Road and Lewis Street intersection into a traffic circle, as well as three choices for how to address ever increasing traffic on Main Street.
The two options for Warm Springs and Lewis are to either replace the current intersection with a traffic circle while making minimal changes to the surrounding area, or to realign 10th street to become perpendicular to Lewis, forming a more traditional four-exit circle.
The City Council this week expressed worry over the realignment and its effect on local businesses, as the cost of acquiring land for the street realignment would more than double the cost of the project.
“I think the cost is the most important part of this equation, and we haven’t seen that yet,” Councilmember Courtney Hamilton said.
The public, through both an in-person forum and on-line survey, were in favor of the more expansive option.
Of the 13 in-person respondents, 11 were in favor of alternative four, which realigns 10th Street. Eighty-nine of 149 online respondents answered in favor of alternative four as well.
Ultimately, which option is chosen will likely come down to available funding. City Administrator Jade Riley said that the city has begun initial discussions for funding with the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.
Opinion on Main Street was more divided. The majority of in-person respondents were in favor of adding a left-hand turn lane at the intersection of Main Street and Sun Valley Road, while the online respondents were more in favor of leaving the current alignment as it is. About half of those who voted online voiced support for making no change to Main Street.
Riley explained the difference in opinions.
“Personally, as I look through the comments [online], I think the online survey failed to [accurately convey] the public benefit of the left hand turn lane,” he said. “I saw some people saying ‘why don’t we just add additional time to each turn,’ and when we were able to talk to people in person, they realized that wouldn’t do the same thing as adding a turn lane.
“For the most part, people in-person really understood that turn lanes would improve traffic flow.”
Many people cited parking issues as their main reason to keep things as they are, Riley said. Adding a left hand turn lane—as well as bulb outs on certain corners of downtown, which was also proposed—would decrease parking on Main Street.
Also offered as an option was a large scale project that would reduce Main Street to one lane in either direction with a middle turn lane. Only Councilmember Michael David was in favor of this plan.
“The speed of getting cars through downtown is not the most important thing—safety is the most important thing,” he said. “We should be slowing traffic down through Main Street, not speeding it up—for safety, but also for aesthetic purposes.
“There is a reason there are few businesses on Main Street and there are lots that have been empty forever. It’s because it’s a highway.”
Councilmember Jim Slanetz agreed.
“I do agree with Michael on a lot of this because I think it’s an opportunity to make downtown a lot more bike and pedestrian friendly, but I also don’t want drivers to be cursing us for the next 20 years,” he said.
Both David and Slanetz voiced support for a second traffic study in addition to the one by HDR in order to better understand the effects of each plan. Councilmember Courtney Hamilton was not on board for another plan.
“I don’t want to spend another $30,000 to $50,000 to get another model made. I believe HDR when they say reducing Main Street to one lane in either way would slow us down, because there are a lot of cars in our town. And I know if we make it more bike friendly, that’s great, but, no matter what, there will always be commuters to and from the South Valley,” she said.
She argued that it is also the council’s responsibility to consider those who work in Ketchum but reside elsewhere.
“I think it’s disrespectful to [the commuting workforce] to slow down all the traffic in our town and prevent them from getting home to see their families at the end of the day,” she said.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw offered a compromise: a peer evaluation of HDR’s study, which would be much cheaper than another full study, but allows another set of eyes to take a look at the findings. The council, apart from Councilmember Amanda Breen, who was absent from the meeting, was in support Bradshaw’s compromise.
The next step is for HDR to take the council and public feedback and perform one more “deep analysis, before coming back in November with a recommendation for a preferred intersection,” according to Riley. In November, the council will move forward with a selected plan for both Warm Springs Road and Main Street.
Construction will not begin until 2025, although in a recent meeting with HDR and ITD, Riley said that the initial steps could begin as soon as next year. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In