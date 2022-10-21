Ketchum officials have moved one step closer to signing off on major plans to reshape a pair of downtown intersections, with the goal of improving traffic flow through the city.

Earlier this month, Brett Kohring, traffic engineer for HDR Engineering, presented a couple of options for reshaping the Warm Springs Road and Lewis Street intersection into a traffic circle, as well as three choices for how to address ever increasing traffic on Main Street.

The two options for Warm Springs and Lewis are to either replace the current intersection with a traffic circle while making minimal changes to the surrounding area, or to realign 10th street to become perpendicular to Lewis, forming a more traditional four-exit circle.

