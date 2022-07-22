The city of Ketchum has raised water, wastewater and recreation fees, as well as some other fees for city services.

The City Council voted 3-0 Monday to adopt a new fee schedule that outlines all fees for city services and establishes a new 14-tier structure for water rates designed to promote water conservation.

“I personally think this is a great direction we’re going in,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments