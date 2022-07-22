The city of Ketchum has raised water, wastewater and recreation fees, as well as some other fees for city services.
The City Council voted 3-0 Monday to adopt a new fee schedule that outlines all fees for city services and establishes a new 14-tier structure for water rates designed to promote water conservation.
“I personally think this is a great direction we’re going in,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
The new set of water fees maintains a base charge of $14.55 per month for metered users but replaces a four-tier billing model with a broader, 14-tier system.
Users who consume 1,000 to 8,000 gallons in a month will be charged $1.25 per 1,000 gallons. Users who consume 8,001 to 20,000 gallons in a month will be charged $2.45 for each 1,000 gallons provided. Prices gradually escalate for each higher tier of consumption, all the way up to the highest tier for users who consume more than 152,000 gallons in a month. That highest rate of usage will be charged at $8.72 per 1,000 gallons provided.
Water usage is calculated and billed monthly.
Non-metered users are billed under a different structure that was not changed.
Wastewater fees were raised by 7%. The monthly charge for a single-family home or unit in a multi-family complex was changed from $39.12 to $41.85. Rates are higher for some types of large businesses and developments.
The higher wastewater fees are being established in part to help offset debt the city plans to incur through revenue bonds to fund numerous upgrades at the city’s wastewater treatment plant south of town.
The city is raising recreation fees in some categories.
The cost of a full-summer youth recreation program was raised from $920 to $1,100. The weekly cost changed from $130 to $155, and the daily cost was raised from $36 to $40.
The cost of after-school programs for a school year was raised from $630 to $755. The monthly fee changed from $88 to $105, and the daily cost went from $12 to $15. The cost of a six-week, after-school swimming program was raised from $75 to $90.
The new schedule also raises the fees for the use of athletic fields and facilities.
The city does offer payment plans and scholarships for youth programs.
The new fee schedule also implements new fees charged by the Fire Department for inspections, permits and other services.
The city is obligated to set its fees at rates that offset the actual costs of providing services and cannot use them as a source of additional revenue for its budget. ￼
