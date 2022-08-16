Ketchum Wastewater Plant

The plant as it is today, viewed from above.

 Image courtesy city of Ketchum

Ketchum city leaders are moving forward with a plan to have citizens vote in the Nov. 8 elections on whether to approve a revenue-bond issue of up to $14 million to help fund major improvements to the wastewater treatment plant it co-owns with the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District.

City Council members gave their first formal nod of approval to the plan Monday by voting 4-0 to conduct a first reading of an ordinance to establish ballot language for the vote and to request that the county clerk prepare ballots for the election. Council members must approve three readings of the ordinance for it to be enacted, though they can vote to waive subsequent readings.

The plan presented to the council by City Administrator Jade Riley and bond consultants calls for selling municipal revenue bonds to buyers and combining the proceeds with income from a series of single-digit sewer fee rate increases. The combined funding would be put toward Ketchum’s share of an estimated $37 million set of projects to make necessary upgrades to the wastewater plant.

Courtney Hamilton

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments