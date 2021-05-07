21-05-07 Warm Springs Ranch subdivision 1.jpg
Express photo by Willy Cook

Excavation contractor Carl Rixon surveys work Thursday morning on the new Bald Mountain Road to serve homes on the forthcoming Warm Springs Ranch subdivision at the foot of Baldy in Ketchum. Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw and Bob Brennan, the owner of Warm Springs Ranch, have signed an “option to purchase agreement” for the city to potentially acquire about 64 acres of the 78-acre site northwest of downtown, city officials have confirmed. The agreement was signed after the City Council last month approved Brennan’s plans to develop a 35-lot residential subdivision on 14 acres on the north side of the expansive property. The agreement gives the city the option to buy the remainder of the site—a former golf course currently being used as a park and dog-walking area—for $9 million. The agreement stipulates that the acreage be maintained as a “passive park” and natural area. The city is working to raise the $9 million through private donors and nonprofit organizations.

