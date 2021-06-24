The city of Ketchum promoted longtime firefighter Seth Martin to the roles of assistant fire chief and fire marshal earlier this month.
Martin was born in Sun Valley in 1975, graduated from Wood River High School in 1993 before going off to school in Missoula, Montana. He came back to the Wood River Valley in 2000, and has been with the Ketchum Fire Department ever since.
When asked what he brings to the department, Martin said that he believes Ketchum has an excellent department but could be stronger in wildland fire know-how. He has a strong background in that area. Last summer, he spent 60 days fighting wild fires in Nevada, Utah, California and Idaho.
“I wish to bring that experience and expertise to our department in the form of training, and to community members in the form of prevention,” he told the Express.
