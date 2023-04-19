17-05-10 flooding 8 copy.jpg (copy)

Ketchum resident Cam Cooper stacks sandbags around his home as the overflowing Big Wood River surges into his yard at the west end of Sabala Street in 2017.

Ketchum officials are preparing to arm the public with lots of knowledge and plenty of sandbags ahead of anticipated flood events later this spring, following a winter that saw 168% of the average annual snowfall and more precipitation in the forecast this week.

Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin explained to the City Council on Monday that although local river flows are at a normal and safe level right now, the situation could change dramatically within a month and a half. A model by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that there is a 70% chance of a moderate flooding event by the last week of May. A moderate flooding event could cause flooding in neighborhoods around the Big Wood River, as well as other parts of town left naturally vulnerable by the landscape.

McLaughlin said the city’s efforts will be focused on education, as it won’t be able to take care of every problem.

