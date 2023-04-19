Ketchum officials are preparing to arm the public with lots of knowledge and plenty of sandbags ahead of anticipated flood events later this spring, following a winter that saw 168% of the average annual snowfall and more precipitation in the forecast this week.
Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin explained to the City Council on Monday that although local river flows are at a normal and safe level right now, the situation could change dramatically within a month and a half. A model by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that there is a 70% chance of a moderate flooding event by the last week of May. A moderate flooding event could cause flooding in neighborhoods around the Big Wood River, as well as other parts of town left naturally vulnerable by the landscape.
McLaughlin said the city’s efforts will be focused on education, as it won’t be able to take care of every problem.
“We can’t be there to protect every property. With plenty of advanced warning, it becomes the responsibility of the public,” he said. “The city has to focus on infrastructure and trying to maintain the water [and] sewer [systems], as well as [the] streets, so we can recover as quickly as possible.”
The city is largely basing its preparation and response on what it learned in 2017, when snowfall was even greater than it was this winter and flooding was widespread in the valley. Before the anticipated floods come, that means stockpiling supplies and updating contractor lists, as well as teaching the public how to protect their property with sandbags and other equipment, such as inflatable flood skirts. More specific information will be available in the coming weeks as the city reaches out to residents, city officials said.
Councilman Michael David asked if issues that occurred in 2017 during flood mitigation are being considered now.
“There was an issue in 2017 with flooding your downstream neighbor,” he said.
McLaughlin said that will be considered when systems are set up this spring. He added that much of the work will be determined in the moment.
“A big part of this is going to be for us tracking the incident, tracking our personnel, tracking finances, having good communications, and maintaining accountability of our personnel,” McLaughlin said.
While current water flows are safe, they have increased by 30-40% in the last couple of weeks, the fire chief said. The NOAA model says the chance of a flood event by May 10 and May 17 is 10% and 25%, respectively. There is a 50% chance of a moderate flooding event by May 24.
Morgan Landers, head of Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department, said that one of the primary lessons learned from the floods six years ago is the importance of a proper cleanup plan.
The city’s system for broadcasting information and commands during an emergency is called the Incident Command System, and was founded during the fire season of 1970, McLaughlin said.
“Since then, it’s really become an all-hazards type of response. Basically, it just lets us work with [uniform] communication and [uniform] decision making,” he said. “This way, we don’t have anything being done one way in one part of the city and a different way in another part.”
Councilwoman Amanda Breen asked about the role of insurance agencies.
“[In 2017], I remember a lot of insurance agency [employees] coming around and protecting houses. Can we expect that this time?” she asked.
McLaughlin and Assistant Fire Chief Seth Martin said that it is typical for insurance companies to take precautions around high-value properties at risk of natural disaster. They added that these agencies are typically very cooperative with local authorities and there is no reason to expect that to be different this spring.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said she thinks the efforts need to include the region’s other jurisdictions.
“This is a wonderful plan. My only thought is that we make sure that we’re coordinating valley-wide on this issue,” she said. “The chief has put so much thought into [preparedness], and anything we can do to work through this as a community is great.”
Ketchum will be reaching out to citizens soon, as well as posting information to the emergency-preparedness section of its website, city officials said.
“The risk of flooding is high this year,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “A little preparation can save a lot of cleanup. Clearing drains, placing sandbags and other actions can all help with flood mitigation.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In