The Ketchum City Council opted to postpone a vote on a preliminary budget for the city following a five-hour-long meeting Monday night that included presentations from every department of the city as well as nonprofits that seek city funding annually.
The budget vote was continued to a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m.
The $33.6 million budget, ballooned by the city’s bond for a new fire station, estimates about $1.1 million in lost revenue, including a 34 percent expected shortfall in LOT revenue and a decrease in permits and fees. To adjust for those losses, Mayor Neil Bradshaw suggested a series of cuts, including eliminating some seasonal and part-time positions, leaving open a currently vacant officer position in the Police Department and cutting all funding for Visit Sun Valley, the marketing arm of the city.
During a Visit Sun Valley budget request presentation, board Co-Chairs Diann Craven and Candice Pate explained the “devastating” impacts that a zero budget from the city would have for the organization. Craven said Ketchum is the largest beneficiary of tourism in Blaine County, based on its LOT revenue, making tourism one of the primary economic drivers for the city.
“We feel it both imperative and critical to continue our funding,” she told the council.
Visit Sun Valley is asking for $110,000, a 72.5 percent reduction from $400,000 budgeted for fiscal 2020. Those funds would cover the visitor center in the Starbucks building on Sun Valley Road, research into visitor surveys, outreach to the community and partnerships for paid media coverage, along with a portion of overhead costs.
Since an isolation order was issued by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in March, Visit Sun Valley has shifted its perspective inward, Craven said, becoming a resource for businesses and attempting to “unwind” poor press that highlighted Blaine County as a hot spot early on. Community messaging has centered around “mindfulness in the mountains” to encourage safe outdoor recreation and to create a sense of nostalgic memories around getting back to vacation spots temporarily closed due to COVID, through hashtag campaigns and collaboration with other resort communities in the mountain West.
Craven said about half the businesses in Ketchum are at risk of closing if sustained levels of transactions are not maintained through the coming seasons.
“Now is not the time to turn off the spigot,” she said.
“Tourism is the lifeblood of our community,” Pate added. “Not investing in marketing will only reinforce the downward spiral that we find ourselves in.”
Pate said that even though town is crowded with tourists and second-home owners now, businesses are hanging on by a thread.
Even so, Bradshaw appeared doubtful that more tourists would be the right answer to keeping the city afloat.
“When it comes to marketing, we’re in a pandemic,” he said, noting that the current budget proposal sustains city services and is “business friendly” by supporting its local residents. “Marketing to increase the number of tourists will overwhelm our ability to provide basic services to our residents.”
Mayor offers to take a pay cut
Lastly, before staff salaries or positions are decreased or eliminated, Bradshaw proposed decreasing or eliminating the mayor’s and council’s salaries and health benefits, a savings of $325,000, before eliminating staffing that would ultimately reduce city services.
“It would be a chance for us to lead by example,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
If the businesses in Blaine County want to market jointly, they can form a chamber of commerce. The responsibility of local government is providing sidewalks, water, fire and police. This summer has already proven that people's decision to come to Ketchum has no correlation to "Visit Sun Valley" efforts anyway.
hmmm....the headline made it sound like this article was going to be about the city budget. reads more like a visit sun valley puff piece, to me. gotta pimp marketing to reap those ad dollars, right IME?
look around, we don't need no stinkin' marketing! busiest summer ever with a new lift opening in a few month....tax dollars to support private biz seems like a WASTE.
Hey Candice, Wake up call, Tourists are NOT the lifeblood of our community. The locals are. You need to realize that most of us are just fine around here without Visit Sun Valley trying to tell us how it is. This valley is already busy enough with 2nd home owners and long time visitors, and regional visitors. Its time to change your tune honey. We are tired of your over marketing, and especially your whining. Beat it !!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In