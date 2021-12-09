Ketchum city leaders have directed staff to move the city’s public recycling drop-off site from the south lot of the YMCA to a city-owned lot on Lewis Street, immediately northeast of the YMCA.
City Council members gave the directive Monday, after considering four options for the service. The options included maintaining the recycling site at the south lot of the YMCA and three alternatives for the Lewis Street lot.
Ultimately, the city will install a concrete pad and new 8-by-20-foot cardboard compactor on the Lewis Street lot, as well an 8-by-20-foot dumpster for recycling glass.
The move comes as the city works to phase out the use of multiple dumpsters for cardboard, which officials said became a maintenance nuisance and visual eyesore.
One reason for moving the recycling site is to minimize the noise impact on residents living near the YMCA along Warm Springs Road and Saddle Road.
City officials said the move will likely not be completed until spring. The new compactor is on order and the city must also pour the concrete pad and oversee the installation of electricity to the site.
