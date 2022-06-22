The city of Ketchum is developing a five-year plan to conduct capital-improvement projects that range from major street repairs to upgrades in city parks.
City Administrator Jade Riley presented a draft plan to the City Council on June 13, in advance of a more detailed review on Monday, June 27, when the council will participate in a workshop to discuss the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Currently, the plan includes a variety of project requests from city departments for the next fiscal year, which starts in October. Riley told the council that the cost of the project requests for the 2023 budget amounts to approximately $2.1 million, though funding identified so far falls more than $400,000 short of that.
Addressing funding for projects in the plan is a challenge the city will have to face, Riley said. The only notable regular funding mechanism is a franchise fee collected from Idaho Power Co. to provide service in the city, currently $265,000.
“We really don’t have a significant, ongoing, dedicated funding source for the capital-improvement plan,” Riley said.
In the draft plan, major projects outlined for fiscal year 2023 include: resurfacing East Avenue, estimated to cost $600,000; adding sidewalks downtown, at a cost of $222,000; and ball field refurbishing at Atkinson Park, priced at $150,000. The plan also includes a $1 million expenditure to execute a master plan to rehabilitate and make improvements to the city’s newly acquired Warm Springs Preserve, though that project will be funded from donations already made and no taxpayer funds will be allocated.
Major projects outlined for fiscal year 2024 include upgrades to Town Square, more sidewalk construction, resurfacing Walnut Avenue, purchasing a new fire engine and purchasing two street sweepers at a cost of $250,000 each.
The city does have a $1 million reserve in its Capital Improvement Fund but should look at how it funds capital projects, Riley said.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw agreed.
“That’s the bigger discussion for me, is we need to have some sort of logic by which we put money away, come what may,” he said. “We should implement some kind of policy, so that we’re not just, kind of, ‘Oh, what do we have left?’”
City officials and council members will discuss the plan in further detail—and try to match costs with actual funding—at the June 27 budget workshop, scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in City Hall. ￼
Development impact fees? The city should have an ample amount based upon the level of development going on...
The Idaho Power money has a specific purpose—to fund power line burial. The City has not spent the money as intended and is sitting on $1mm of it. Is it legal for the City to redirect that money away from its intended use? Is it ethical?
