Suzanne Frick, who has served as Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department director since 2020, is transitioning to a full-time role with the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency beginning in January.
Frick became head of the Planning and Building Department in 2020. She was first hired in 2014 by then-Mayor Nina Jonas as city administrator. In 2020, she was ready to retire, according to a news release from the city, and was instead asked to take on the position of planning chief. Prior to working in Ketchum, she was assistant city manager of Long Beach, Calif.
Frick has also been working in recent years as the part-time executive director of the KURA.
“Suzanne has been a tremendous asset to the city of Ketchum,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “I am so thankful she agreed to stay on as planning and building director and help guide several large projects into development. Her dedication to the community continues as she’s agreed to lead the KURA’s upcoming legacy project to completion.”
Frick’s primary focus, along with all of the activities of the KURA, is the planned development of the First and Washington parking lot into workforce housing.
The Urban Renewal Agency is an independent agency. It uses “tax-increment financing” to fund a variety of improvement projects in a designated urban zone. For a set number of years, as property values increase, the financing model directs the sum of increases in property taxes within the zone to the URA, instead of to other taxing agencies. The Ketchum URA will be dissolved in 2030.
The new role was announced after an anonymous petition to oust her from her role with the city surfaced this year. The petition, which claims that Frick “has undertaken a charge to stifle growth in our community,” has 347 signatures on change.org.
Frick praised her co-workers at the city.
“Ketchum is a wonderful community with similar housing and development challenges as other resort communities in the West. It’s tough, but rewarding, to work on development and planning projects in Ketchum,” she said. “The Planning and Building Department staff are hardworking, talented individuals dedicated to implementing the community’s vision. I am fortunate to have been part of the team. I look forward to working more closely with the KURA to implement their vision and projects.” ￼
“"The Planning and Building Department staff are hardworking, talented individuals dedicated to implementing the community’s vision." What BS, they have done their best to ignore the communities interest. They have given developers every variance they ask for. It's to bad shes sticking around to further trash Ketchum.
Not only do P&Z's in Kecthum and Hailey not reflect the communitys vision, they can't even follow the zoning laws on the books.
Did you read the petition?
Apparently some think this person is too anti-growth based on my reading. We seem to be developing more every day. So, back to my question, did the Mayor and Council just acquiesce to that crowd?
Need the deets IME!
So, who's the new planning director?
With no new person named, and reference to the ugly petition, one is left to surmise that the Mayor/Council capitulated to an unsigned pro-growth request. Apparently, this public servant was the only one impending unrestrained growth desired by the nameless mob.
Read the staff memo for Bluebird (approval) next to the staff memo on Solstice (denial) and you will see the problem in the Ketchum Planning Department. 180 degree opposite interpretation of the zoning code, in the same zone. Written by the same planner. They can rationalize anything.
Mr Guckes is in error that KURA is an independent agency. It is a tool of the mayor. He picks its members and directs its priorities. The city planning staff is the KURA staff—a major conflict of interest. They prepare the KURA budget. They are the ones that get KURA to fund things for the city outside of the KURA legal mandate—like planning studies. The sole purpose of KURA right now is to build another low income housing project in the middle of the commercial district. Bluebird II. At the last KURA meeting the chair said they would do no other funding until they have built Bluebird II. Given Ms‘a instrumental role in Bluebird I, it makes perfect sense that the mayor has seconded her full time to KURA to make Bluebird II happen. The benefit to the mayor of KURA is that it can raise money from a bond without the pesky requirement of voter approval. He has used it as a piggy bank to implement his vision for Ketchum. URAs are meant to reverse depressed urban economies. Like Ketchum? Hardly. But just as the LOT has been mis-used to tax locals to fund tourist promotion, this administration is phenomenal at gaming the URA system to get money for its “vibrancy” vision.
"is that it can raise money from a bond without the pesky requirement of voter approval." And like Hailey, if the bond fails, they'll do it anyway.
