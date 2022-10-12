suzannefrick.jpg

Suzanne Frick speaks to a crowd at City Hall in 2016.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Suzanne Frick, who has served as Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department director since 2020, is transitioning to a full-time role with the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency beginning in January.

Frick became head of the Planning and Building Department in 2020. She was first hired in 2014 by then-Mayor Nina Jonas as city administrator. In 2020, she was ready to retire, according to a news release from the city, and was instead asked to take on the position of planning chief. Prior to working in Ketchum, she was assistant city manager of Long Beach, Calif.

Frick has also been working in recent years as the part-time executive director of the KURA.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments