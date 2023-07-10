The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission will take on a limited agenda at its meeting Tuesday, focusing on a pair of residential projects—and their avalanche preparedness—in the city's Mountain Overlay Zone.
One project at 406 Sage Road in Warm Springs near the base of the mountain, and another at 219 Hillside Drive near the Warm Springs Preserve. Both projects are single family homes that must go through a city review process to build. Since each lot is in the city's Mountain Overlay District, they'll also need that designs are up to the city's avalanche resistance standards, and receive a conditional-use permit from the P&Z.
The discussion on the project at 219 Hillside Drive is being continued from June 12.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In