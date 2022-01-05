The city of Ketchum reached and surpassed an interim goal of raising $6.5 million by the end of 2021 in its campaign to purchase and preserve approximately 65 acres of open space at Warm Springs Ranch.
Through 687 donations, the city and its partners—the Warm Springs Preserve campaign committee and Spur Community Foundation—had raised $7,599,447 by Tuesday. That sum leaves the campaign about $400,000 away from raising the $8 million needed to purchase the land and about $1.4 million shy of its full $9 million goal, which includes $1 million to install an irrigation system and conduct environmental restoration on the site.
It must pay the full $8 million purchase price by April 28.
The city needed to raise $6.5 million by Dec. 31 to cash in on two incentive offers made to the campaign. Last month, a member of the campaign committee offered to match up to $1 million for new donations received by Dec. 31. The new donations and the match would push the campaign past $6.5 million, thereby triggering another offer from landowner Bob Brennan. In early December, Brennan offered to reduce the sales price of the property by $1 million—from $9 million to $8 million—if the $6.5 million threshold was reached by the deadline.
“I can’t thank this community enough for responding so generously to the two year-end incentives,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “We don’t have much further to go and with the support we’ve had so far, I’m confident we will get where we need to be.”
Last spring, Brennan offered the city the opportunity to purchase the land northwest of downtown Ketchum at the below-market price of $9 million. The terms included raising at least $4.5 million by Dec. 31 and the remainder by April 28, 2022.
The city initially set a fundraising goal of $10 million, with $9 million earmarked for the land purchase and $1 million for projects and maintenance work. With the price drop, the total fundraising goal is now $9 million.
If the funds are raised to purchase the property, the land—which would be called Warm Springs Preserve—will be kept in perpetuity as open space as a public park and natural area.
The 78-acre Warm Springs Ranch property—which for many years featured a golf course, tennis courts and a popular restaurant—for the last decade has been used by many people as a park and dog-walking area. Brennan is developing an approximately 14-acre area of the site near Warm Springs Road with lots for single-family homes. He has said he wants the remaining acreage to be preserved as part of his development legacy in the Wood River Valley.
The city has stated that priorities for the preserve would include off-leash dog access, creek and habitat restoration, a new irrigation system, walking trails, informal gatherings and activities, Nordic ski and snowshoe trails, and public restrooms.
If the sale of the 65 acres to the city is not completed, the zoning of the land would allow Brennan—or potentially another developer—to submit applications to develop the open space. ￼
Please get a new file photo of Bradshaw. He is an anti masker who only puts one on for show. He is a complete phoney.
As with Biden, Pelosi, AOC, Newsom, most politicians, and most pro maskers. It’s a virtue signal, nothing more.
