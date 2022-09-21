The new slate of rules designed to steer the rapid development of downtown Ketchum passed the city council on Monday, months after a similar package was rejected as an emergency ordinance last spring.
The first of three readings of Ordinance 1234 signal the city’s efforts to increase “residential density and vibrancy” in the parts of the downtown core, according to city officials. The ordinance is a response to recent building trends in the downtown core that critics say do not meet the city’s goals of dense, mixed-use buildings with community housing and ground-level retail or restaurant space.
The ordinance has five provisions: establishing minimum residential density standards; limiting the ability to consolidate lots; prohibiting net loss of units; adding retail and office parking exemptions; and enacting various rules aimed at making sure designs “conform with the comprehensive plan,” according to a presentation by Ketchum Senior Planner Morgan Landers. The fifth provision would allow the city to regulate minimum amount of commercial square footage in mixed-use projects, maximum size of individual residential units, limitations on exceeding parking minimums (except for public or community housing parking) and ban below-grade community housing units.
Once finalized, it will apply going forward to any project that hasn’t completed the final design review process.
The reference to the comprehensive plan was thoroughly discussed during the council’s regular meeting this week. The comprehensive plan, an overarching document outlining community goals, was written in 2014.
“The comprehensive plan is the guiding light for the city, but it’s also somewhat subjective and dated,” said Councilmember Jim Slanetz. “We need to update the comprehensive plan—keeping it fresh is a much better way to go about [this].”
Public comment mirrored Slanetz’s sentiment.
“I think [including] the comprehensive plan is problematic,” said attorney Jim Laski, who represented a team with a project that will have to change aspects of its building once this ordinance is in effect. “First of all, the comprehensive plan is dated; and second of all, it was not written to be incorporated as part of an ordinance. Slipping in those couple of words really gives a ton of authority to the Planning and Zoning Commission.”
Councilmemeber Courtney Hamilton, who voted to pass the ordinance in its emergency form last spring, said she believed the comprehensive plan should be included.
“The comprehensive plan is the one guiding light for the big picture we have in our community—it’s hard as someone sitting at this table, either as city council or planning and zoning, because you have people [coming to you] with a very specific, detailed conflict or interest. So it’s great to have an opportunity to use something that was developed by the community- and yes it’d be great to update the comprehensive plan, but the one we have right now is great.”
Another major point of contention was the debate over which buildings should have to adhere to this new ordinance. Laski cited two state court cases in his statement which ruled “that an application is bound to whatever the ordinance is at the time of the application, not at the time an application is deemed complete by a subjective staff,” he said.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba, the lone P&Z member to vote against advancing the ordinance to city council in late August, agreed with Laski.
“When a project is submitted for pre-application, the city of Ketchum requirements for pre-application design review are very much the same as they are for full on design review,” Moczygemba said. “So, the time and money has been spent by the property owner or developer….I think out of fairness, these projects that have completed pre-application design review should not be [subject] to this ordinance.”
Hamilton said that versions of the ordinance have “been in the public record since at least February.”
“I think there is something to be said about projects that have been working in potential conflict with this ordinance—this has been out there for a while,” Hamilton said.
Ketchum spent June and July gathering community feedback on the ordinance via a workshop and survey. Those sessions informed much of the ordinance and how the city plans to monitor it going forward, according to discussions Monday night.
Parking regulations and needs are one aspect that will be watched closely over the next year, according to Landers. Councilmember Amanda Breen raised the point that it may make sense for there to be parking exemptions for service businesses as opposed to offices; Landers said that this will be studied in preparation for the drafting of the permanent ordinance in a year’s time.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw stressed the interim aspect of these policies.
“It’s important to understand this is an interim ordinance—where we can make adjustments in the next year as appropriate,” he said.
The second reading of the ordinance will be conducted next month at the Council’s Oct. 3 meeting. ￼
