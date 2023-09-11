Tuesday’s Ketchum Planning and Zoning meeting will be a relatively short one, as the Commission has just one topic for deliberation: design review for four new single family structures coming to Bald Mountain Road in Warm Springs.
The buildings, which have slightly different but complementary architectural styles, are slated to be built in the empty lots at the entrance to Bald Mountain Road off of Warm Springs Road across from the entrance to the Warm Springs Preserve.
The design review applications were submitted in March of this year, although the Commission has not discussed the project publicly yet. The four buildings are proposed to range from 3,505 square feet to 3,988 feet, each with a snowmelt driveway and a garage.
Per Ketchum code, single family residences outside of the mountain overlay zone district are exempt from design review. These homes are within the purview of the Planning and Zoning Commission and must go through the design review process because the lots were specifically platted with a requirement that demands such. This is so the structures can be evaluated in terms of their visual impact on the view of Bald Mountain from Warm Springs Road.
The four structures are all in the mountain modern style of architecture, which has been dominating the newer developments in town in the last half decade or so.
The design review process asks that two facts about the structures are proved: that the project doesn’t endanger the health, safety or welfare of the public and that the project conforms to review standards and zoning regulations. There will also be a public comment period, at which point neighbors of the project at hand can share thoughts.
The Ketchum Comprehensive Plan, a document drafted in 2014 that outlines the goals and vision for the city, is currently being rewritten, but the existing ordinance serves as the reference point for this project. The city’s staff report on the development stipulates that the goal is to “protect views of the surrounding mountains, establish and maintain open space buffers and establish, preserve and enhance scenic entryways entering the city.”
Perfect example of being late to the party---virtually every other structure(and/or its tall landscaping trees) on the Baldy side of Warm Springs road obscures the view of the ski area. Who cares--just get me to the lift on time!! Too much power in the hands of the bureaucrats.
Unfortunately, single-family homes are planned in this location adjacent to Warm Springs Road and other multistory condo buildings. This would be a perfect location for affordable housing. It would be worth blocking the view from Warm Springs Road to get additional housing. If it is to be single-family housing, can't the architect find a creative way to lower the profile so as not to block the view?
