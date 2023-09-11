P&Z will evaluate new Warm Springs single family homes on Tuesday

The four proposed homes will sit below Warm Springs Road on Bald Mountain Road, across from the entrance to the Warm Springs Preserve. 

Tuesday’s Ketchum Planning and Zoning meeting will be a relatively short one, as the Commission has just one topic for deliberation: design review for four new single family structures coming to Bald Mountain Road in Warm Springs.

The buildings, which have slightly different but complementary architectural styles, are slated to be built in the empty lots at the entrance to Bald Mountain Road off of Warm Springs Road across from the entrance to the Warm Springs Preserve. 

The design review applications were submitted in March of this year, although the Commission has not discussed the project publicly yet. The four buildings are proposed to range from 3,505 square feet to 3,988 feet, each with a snowmelt driveway and a garage.

