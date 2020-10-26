20-09-30 Ketchum P&Z Ketchum Tribute@ WF.jpg

PEG’s proposed hotel, seen here in a rendering from early 2020, stalled due to a city error in April.

 Graphic courtesy of AJC Architects

The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a special meeting and public hearings on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 4:30 p.m., to consider a proposed hotel development at the southern entrance of the city, at the corner of Main Street and River Street.

The hearings are a continuation of proceedings held by the P&Z on Sept. 28.

Commissioners will take public comment on four applications submitted by PEG Development as part of its plans to build a Marriott-affiliated Ketchum Tribute Hotel at 260 E. River St., south of the Limelight Hotel. The public will have the opportunity to comment on applications for a floodplain development permit, a lot-line adjustment, a planned-unit-development and conditional-use permit, and a waiver. The developer’s design-review application was tabled by the P&Z on Sept. 28.

To read the meeting agenda and associated packet, go to ketchumidaho.org. Interested parties can view the meeting live on the city website. To comment on the applications, email participate@ketchumidaho.org by noon on Tuesday. People can also phone in comments during the meeting or make a brief appearance before the P&Z in person.

Load comments