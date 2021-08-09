After years of planning and fine-tuning, the developers of the proposed Bluebird Village workforce-housing development in downtown Ketchum will have their project formally reviewed by city decision-makers this week.
The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the design-review application for the 51-unit rental-housing project at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at City Hall. The P&Z will hold a public hearing on the plans. Commissioners could vote on the project Tuesday or could delay a vote to a later date.
The P&Z will also consider an application for a conditional-use permit to allow the project’s property management office to be on the ground floor, as well as an amendment to the zoning code that would change a mandatory 10-foot structural setback on the fourth floor of projects that are 100% community housing to an average setback of 10 feet. The Bluebird Village project is currently based on approval of the code change, which must also be approved by the City Council.
In the high-profile project, Seattle-based GMD Development is working in partnership with the nonprofit Ketchum Community Development Corp. to develop a pair of four-story buildings totaling approximately 68,000 square feet at 480 East Ave., the current site of Ketchum City Hall and the headquarters of the Ketchum Fire Department. The approximately 0.6-acre site is on two lots.
The two buildings—with maximum heights of approximately 51 feet and 49 feet—would include a combination of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from about 430 to 1,100 square feet. The deed-restricted residential units would be built on three floors over ground floors that include offices, commercial spaces, 46 parking spaces and 133 bicycle spaces.
Ketchum planning staff have recommended approval of the permits.
“The Bluebird Village project balances two key community objectives—preserving downtown’s vibrancy and increasing Ketchum’s supply of affordable housing units,” a city staff wrote in a report. “This development is consistent with the community’s vision and goals for downtown as detailed in the 2014 Comprehensive Plan.”
The meeting at City Hall starts at 4:30 p.m. Citizens can submit comments to participate@ketchumidaho.org until noon Tuesday. People can also comment in person at the meeting or by telephone. Instructions can be found at www.ketchumidaho.org.
Here we go. Let's change the character of Ketchum to provide housing benefits to a certain segment of the population. Free stuff! This structure has zero compatibility with the charm of Ketchum. Now the parking problem around Atkinson's becomes even more intolerable. We now have the Limelight, Bariteau's ditch, a Marriott on the way, and now this. Shame on the Ketchum City Council!
