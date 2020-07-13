Ketchum’s Planning & Zoning Commission will review five action items—including a potential addition to Fourth Street—during tonight’s meeting, scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The commission will consider a building design review for a mixed-use two-story building at the corner of Fourth Street and Walnut Avenue. The structure would take over the space currently occupied by three buildings including Maude’s Coffee and Clothes, Premier Cleaners and a multi-use office building located next to the Gold Mine Thrift Store.
The commission will take public comment on a proposed 10-townhome subdivision on Bird Drive. The preliminary plat and phasing agreement, if re-approved, would subdivide a 47,338 square foot lot into 10 townhome sublots.
The preliminary plat was initially approved on March 9, but following further review, staff recognized a phasing agreement would be necessary to receive final plat approval for each of the five proposed buildings. In addition, because the shared private driveway would serve more than four units, the Ketchum Fire Department said the driveway would need to be recognized as a private street.
Public comment will also be taken on a townhome subdivision preliminary plat application on Short Swing Lane, which if approved would convert a duplex containing two condominium units into two townhomes.
To watch the meeting live, visit ketchumidaho.org. To submit public comment, email participate@ketchumidaho.org.
