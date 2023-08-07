The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission will begin talks Tuesday on a permanent ordinance modeled on last year’s interim ordinance that aimed to increase the amount of dense, mixed-use buildings and community housing.
Adopted in October 2022, the interim ordinance, called Interim Ordinance 1234, established minimum residential densities in certain zone districts, set standards for lot consolidations, prohibited the net loss of residential units when properties redeveloped, provided parking exemptions for office and retail uses in certain zone districts, required minimum amounts of commercial space in mixed-use developments, capped the total size of residential units in certain zone districts, expanded the area of the downtown where ground-floor commercial is required, established a time limitation for submittal of final design review applications following pre-application review by the commission, and required comprehensive plan conformance analysis for design review approvals.
City staff is recommending that a permanent ordinance, called Ordinance 1250, include a reduction in the minimum residential densities required for fully residential developments. They are also calling for removing the cap on the size of residential units. Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department, headed by Morgan Landers, recommends the inclusion of additional parking exemptions for personal services uses, removal of the conditional use permit process to relieve requirements and adjustments to some calculations, the specifics of which will be hashed out Tuesday.
