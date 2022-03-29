The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 29, to consider approving an emergency ordinance that would temporarily change zoning regulations to promote the city’s goals of increasing housing and boosting vibrancy.
Currently, according to city officials, many residential spaces downtown are kept as second homes and are rarely occupied.
“Market conditions and land prices are driving the development of low-density, large, luxury, single-family residences, penthouse units and low-density townhouses throughout the city,” a staff report presented to the P&Z states.
The proposed emergency ordinance aims to change that with amendments to development regulations. The ordinance would be in effect for 182 days—approximately six months—during which the regulations could be tested and permanent regulations could be developed.
The main components of the ordinance are:
- To require a conditional-use permit for any project in the Community Core zone that uses a density bonus to exceed a floor-area ratio of 1.0. The ratio is a calculation of density achieved by dividing the total area of the building by the area of the land parcel. By requiring the permit, the P&Z could review a project’s composition and mix of uses when it reviews the design, the city report states.
- To require minimum densities in the CC, Tourist and General Residential-High Density zoning districts. With variations for each zone, the city could require a minimum number of residential units based on the area of the lot.
- To change the city’s definition of a “multi-family” dwelling, which currently allows a loophole for developers to have projects with only two units qualify as “multi-family” in the CC zone, where single-family units are prohibited.
- To limit the ability to consolidate lots, which often results in development of large, single-family homes instead of higher-density housing.
- To prohibit a loss in the total number of housing units for projects that redevelop sites by demolishing existing housing.
- To abolish parking requirements of retail spaces less than 5,500 square feet within the Community Core or Tourist zoning districts.
The changes come in response to the Wood River Valley’s housing and employment crisis, with many businesses unable to find employees, and employees unable to find housing. The city has stated goals of increasing the supply of housing for all income levels, making sure projects benefit the community, and promoting long-term vibrancy and economic stability.
The meeting at Ketchum City Hall at 4:30 p.m. will be streamed online. More information can be found at https://www.ketchumidaho.org/bc-pc/page/special-meeting-planning-and-zoning-commission-1.
If P&Z commissioners approve of the ordinance, they will recommend its approval by the City Council, which will make the final decision.
