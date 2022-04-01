Ketchum P&Z sends 'emergency' development rules to City Council

The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Tuesday to recommend the City Council approve an emergency ordinance that would change development regulations to promote vibrancy and encourage development of high-density housing.
P&Z commissioners moved the ordinance forward by a 3-1 vote, with P&Z Chairman Neil Morrow dissenting on legal grounds. Commissioner Mattie Mead was absent.
“We have seen an unexpected wave of development, and this is a pivotal moment to define what we want to see in our downtown,” Commissioner Spencer Cordovano said.
Currently, according to city officials, many residential units in the city are kept as second homes and are rarely occupied.
“Market conditions and land prices are driving the development of low-density, large, luxury, single-family residences, penthouse units and low-density townhouses throughout the city,” a city staff report presented to the P&Z states.
The emergency ordinance—which would be in effect for 182 days—aims to change that with amendments to zoning, building, demolition and parking codes. The city plans to develop permanent changes to development regulations that could be implemented when the emergency ordinance expires.
After much debate, P&Z commissioners ultimately decided to advance four aspects of the proposed ordinance: minimum-density requirements for multi-family and mixed use developments in the Community Core, Tourist and General Residential-High Density zones; limitations on consolidation of lots in some zones; a prohibition on a net loss of total housing units in redevelopment projects; and new regulations for parking in development projects.
The P&Z also considered but ultimately decided against requiring a conditional-use permit for certain projects in the Community Core zone, as well as two outlying zones. In the CC zone that includes downtown, the requirement would have mandated
that projects that use a density bonus to exceed a 1.0 floor-area ratio—calculated by dividing the total area of the building by the area of the land parcel—acquire a permit and undergo review to ensure they meet the city’s goals.
The minimum-density requirements are designed to encourage more projects that could provide housing for the valley’s working class.
The limitations on consolidation of lots in certain zones are included because the practice often leads to development of large, single-family residences, instead of supporting multiple housing units, the city has stated.
The ordinance would also mandate that a demolition permit would not be issued to developers who plan a redevelopment project that would result in a net loss of residential units.
The changes to parking regulations only apply to a small number of businesses. The draft ordinance eliminates the requirement for parking spaces for multi-unit retail spaces under 5,500 square feet.
A large part of the debate, and what ultimately led Morrow to vote against the ordinance, was whether the area’s housing-shortage problem truly constitutes an emergency.
Nicole Ramey, principal architect of Medici Architects, said during public comment that “an emergency ordinance is not necessary … the commission needs a collective stance instead of a gut reaction.”
Cordovano said that by acting now, there are one or two projects in the downtown area that would have to adhere to the ordinance that might otherwise follow existing regulations. If approved by the City Council, the ordinance would apply to projects in process, not just new applications, he noted.
The ordinance states that Ketchum lost 475 long-term rental and ownership housing units from 2000 to 2019. It states that “an imminent peril to the public health, safety and welfare exists, caused by the permanent loss of land in Ketchum available to house the local workforce.”
At the next P&Z meeting on April 12, commissioners will consider a policy statement to accompany the ordinance, which is the final step before it goes to the City Council on April 18. ￼
