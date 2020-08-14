The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission weighed in on a pair of downtown plans on Tuesday, but the larger work will likely start in the fall, when the developers of a stalled hotel project—and, maybe, new plans for Hot Dog Hill—could make it onto P&Z agendas.
Commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary plat application for 660 First Ave., a proposed seven-unit condominium building, which is currently under construction next to Ben Franz’s dental office at the corner of First Avenue and Seventh Street.
But the commissioners pushed planned hearing on a mixed-use development proposed for Walnut Avenue and Fourth Street to September. That follows a noticing issue, according to Ketchum Associate Planner Abby Riven, stemming from a glitch in the mapping software used to generate mailing lists to notify neighbors of public hearings. Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to continue the public hearing portion next month, but chose to give feedback to the developer on the changes made to the project.
The development will include a coffee shop on the ground floor as well as two two-bedroom penthouses, residential units and eight office spaces. Recent changes to the design include fewer rock features on the exterior walls, less lighting and a more prominent entrance point for the coffee shop.
That project will join continued discussion of the city’s floodplain ordinance on the Sept. 15 agenda. For the most part, though, they’ll serve on the meeting’s undercard. PEG Cos., the developer behind a potential hotel for the southwest corner of River and Main streets, is scheduled to come back to city hall that night, too. The project was sent back to the commission following a noticing error that was discovered in early April. The Ketchum City Council voted unanimously to remand the project back to P&Z after hearing of inadequate noticing to neighbors within 300 feet of the project.
Meanwhile, the city hasn’t heard any update on another Main Street project—slated to be built on the so-called Hot Dog Hill lot downtown—since June 8, according to City Administrator Suzanne Frick. Last contact came during a Zoom meeting between the developers and city staff setting out the process for holding a workshop or town hall to gather public input on the plan, Frick said. She hasn’t heard from the developers since, Frick told P&Z.
The project, proposed to be 59,130-square-feet, will take up an entire city block, between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, and is proposed to include retail space and residential units.
