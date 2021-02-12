Plans to develop a block-long, 59,000-square-foot mixed-use building on Main Street in downtown Ketchum hit a major hurdle on Tuesday.
Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to deny a set of applications to construct a four-story, 48-foot-tall residential and commercial structure on four lots between Fourth and Fifth streets, with some objections that the building would be too large and would not fit Ketchum’s “small-town character.”
The project—on the east side of Main Street, in a block including so-called “Hot Dog Hill” and the former location of Formula Sports—would include 12 market-rate condominium units, five workforce-housing units, four ground-level retail units, a common area and 17 parking spaces.
The decision came after developer Chris Ensign, of Utah-based Solstice Development, criticized a city staff report recommending denial of the project and asked that the P&Z make a decision Tuesday night, rather than continuing the review process to potentially modify the plans to gain approval.
“I’ve been doing this about 20 years now. I’ve never read a staff report like this in my life,” Ensign said. “I’m confused. I’m perplexed. I think there’s more biases and more inaccuracies than I’ve ever read in a staff report before. I don’t think it has credibility anymore. It’s so strongly written against.”
Ensign said he studied the city’s development codes and comprehensive plan—a guiding land-use vision for the city—to create a project that meets the city’s standards and does not require any special variances or waivers. He and his development team said the city has approved several projects with large facades or that occupy the length of an entire city block.
“If you guys don’t like what we’re proposing, change your code, change your comp plan,” he said.
Ensign said the project offers a “trifecta” of benefits: storefronts, residences and workforce housing.
“This is the perfect product for a downtown core,” he said.
The city staff report cites several reasons why the project does not meet the city’s standards. It states that the building would “diminish Ketchum’s vibrant, small-town character,” “ignores local context,” “will exacerbate the gentrification and homogenization of downtown Ketchum” and “needs significant design changes.”
The report also notes that the project uses an allowed—but not guaranteed—density bonus that makes it “out of scale with Main Street.”
Solstice Development submitted a set of three applications to the city, after having the project reviewed four times last year in the city’s pre-application design-review process, in which developers can have plans reviewed and commented on before they submit a formal development application. The design of the building was changed substantially during the process, city officials noted, but the overall scale of the project was not.
The applications for design review, a lot-line shift to remove the internal lot lines and a plat for the residences were all denied by the P&Z. The P&Z alone conducts the design review approval. The denials of the lot-line shift and plat applications are recommendations to the City Council, which would make a final decision on those matters.
The P&Z will finalize its decisions to deny the applications by approving the “findings of fact” at its March 9 meeting, city officials said. The developer will then have 15 days to appeal the P&Z’s decisions to the City Council.
P&Z member’s decisions to deny the proposed building—which is designed to be three stories and 37 feet tall along Main Street—came amid objections to the project’s overall size and the fact that the developer did not conduct a community-outreach effort to get public input on the plans.
“I feel that the scale is not right for Ketchum,” Commissioner Mattie Mead said, adding that the building has a “domineering presence.”
P&Z Chairman Neil Morrow said he thinks the project “feels too bulky” and Commissioner Jennifer Cosgrove cited the “unwillingness of the design team to cooperate” on making suggested changes or gathering public input. Morrow said written public comments submitted to the city indicated opposition to the size of the building.
Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba—who cast the sole vote against denial—said she supports keeping density in the downtown core.
In a public hearing Tuesday, some community members offered support for the project.
Bob Crosby, government affairs director for the Sun Valley Board of Realtors, said density in the downtown core should not be “condemned” and the project would add “vibrancy” to the city. He said developers who follow the city’s zoning codes should have a reasonable expectation of approval.
“We think the zoning code should be a clear road map,” he said.
Harry Griffith, executive director of Sun Valley Economic Development,” said the estimated $27 million project would have “a massively positive impact on the entire north valley economy.”
Griffith said Ketchum has gained a negative image in the development sector.
“It has, unfortunately, gained the reputation as being a difficult place to do business, and discussions like this are not helpful,” he said.
Before the vote, Ensign offered some final thoughts to the P&Z, telling commissioners that he feels he is “being held to a different standard” than other developers. He said the city would be making a mistake to reject a project that offers community housing for local workers.
“Rome’s burning behind you because you don’t have the workforce housing,” he said. “You’re an elitist community now and you’re not willing to get behind your comprehensive plan.”
I'm happy to see this project not being approved. However, many of the comments related to Bluebird and Marriott are all too real. There is no consistency with our Mayor and we need from publicly available email records, that he is not ethical nor aligning with the majority of Taxpayers. It's really time to get our Idaho Attorney General involved before Mayor Bradshaw sells out the town
I love the arrogance and bullying attitude displayed by the out of town designer.
Hey Chris, if you don't like what we do, GTFO!
Thank you to the Ketchum Planning Commission for protecting the interests of the public. I hope they do the same when it comes to the Bluebird and the Marriott. Next step, revise the parking requirement that was amended to require no parking for smaller Sq footage. Lets not create a parking problem.
HALLELUJAH!
Hot dogs rule. 🍨🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭🥂
If city staff and the P&Z don’t like this project, it will defy logic how they will approve Bluebird. BLUEBIRD IS 3x THE MASS OF THIS ONE. Let’s hope our P&Z keeps its spine with the Mayor tries to cram Bluebird down their throats next week. No project on Ketchum history is a bigger threat to the vibrancy and real town feel of Ketchum. P&Z please protect us from our Mayor has his friend GMD!
so, where was this "small town vibe" thinking on the Limelight, or the Marriott, or the Baratieu fiasco?
You P&Z and the Council will ultimately choke on this project also. You already has destroyed the "small town" vibe in Ketchum. Aspen, here we come.
Notice the supporters of this project. The Board of Realtors! Really? Love me some of those commissions. The 'Economic" Board? Baratieu's group. Sell out for more jobs, sales, profits, and forget about why folks like the last ski resort to retain any charm what so ever. Let's get some more Tshirt shops, ski rental shops, bike shops....... I say "why?"
Soon the SVCo will be sold, and here comes the development of all that land. You can see that with the Prospector Hill capitulation. You all like the Cloud 9 project? Sure does look swell, doesn't it?
Thank you local governments. Your incompetence is astounding!
......and where was this planning logic when they passed the Marriot proposal in the 1st go round, and is set to do the same in Round 2 !?!?!
-- "The city staff report cites several reasons why the project does not meet the city’s standards. It states that the building would “diminish Ketchum’s vibrant, small-town character,” “ignores local context,” “will exacerbate the gentrification and homogenization of downtown Ketchum” and “needs significant design changes.”
.....The report also notes a density bonus that makes it “out of scale with Main Street.”--
then why did they bend over backwards to embrace the "waivers" that are allowing PEG to do the same at the entrance to Main Street !?!?!
Rethink these BIG project all together, if they don't fit the code/zoning, move on (go fish), the Zoning Reg's are there for a purpose, one that seems to be superfluous with this current Council, Planning Dept. and Mayor running things. Ugh.
The City of Ketchum government has lost it's way. On one hand it's perservation and on the other it's a 5 story buildings jamming people in the center of town.
Why does Solstice fail to pass muster, yet Bluebird has been green lighted from the get go?
Agreed. Where's the disconnect? Look no further than the current planning department head. Stunning incompetence that reflects directly on the elected officials and all of city government. When will Ketchum do better? Can it ever find its way back to being the community-minded entity it once was? So disappointing.
Bravo P and Z. The developer, along with Griffith and Crosby, want you to believe this is a wonderful development because it provides five affordable housing units. If the four retail units employ more people than the five housing units can accommodate, how is this a good thing. It's not even close to being a zero sum game. Vibrancy. How do you measure it. Formula sports, and Jills hot dog stand, provided more vibrancy than this monstrosity ever will.
Yes! Formula Sports and the hot dog stand were two of my top ten places in Ketchum! Well stated, Warmspringer.
